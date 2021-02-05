People who need help with transportation to get to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic can get a ride through the Inter-County Public Transportation Authority.
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for Albemarle Regional Health Services, the agency that oversees ICPTA, said people who wish to arrange transport to a clinic through ICPTA should call 338-4480.
“ICPTA started transporting individuals (to vaccine clinics) last week,” Underhill said. “Thus far 20 have been served and another 20 are scheduled for this week.”
She noted that transportation has to be coordinated with the availability of the vaccine.
“Capacity depends on vaccine availability,” Underhill said. “ICPTA takes information from clients who want the vaccine and reports the total people interested to ARHS. ARHS checks vaccine allotment and schedules individuals and tells us how many and when to bring them.”
Underhill said ARHS is committed to providing transportation for all who need assistance.
“We have advertised on the ARHS and ICPTA websites,” Underhill said. “ICPTA started with a computer-generated call to all of our clients informing them of the availability of transportation to receive the vaccine.”
Underhill said ICPTA received funding from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services “just for” transportation to COVID clinics. The funds help pay the cost of rides to the clinics.
“We intend to provide service to all who need it for as long as it takes,” she said.
Pasquotank Commissioner Cecil Perry, who sits on the Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Directors, mentioned in remarks earlier this week that the health board has noted some people use bicycles as their means of transportation. He said there needs to be access for those people as well.
Underhill said people are able to walk up or bike to any of the vaccine clinics.
ARHS plans to announce its schedule for next week’s vaccine clinics in its weekly update later today.