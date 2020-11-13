As I write this over a week after the election, there are more than 73 million angry Republicans and not a single city destroyed. See how that works Democrats?
The facts are that this election is far from over no matter what the Democrats posing as media members say. So, Donald Trump received over 10 million more votes than in 2016, got more black, Hispanic and Asian support than then and still lost? Yea, sure he did.
If Biden wins, we can say goodbye to the best president ever. Record unemployment, historic economic deals, record-breaking stock market increases, tax cuts, peace deals, no wars, historic rising income, cheaper medicines, increasing 401(k)s, and billions of dollars for black businesses and schools.
Trump lost more than $1.5 billion of net worth being president while the rest of the DC swamp become millionaires many times over for promising free stuff to their sheep and lemmings who believe them.
This is just a tiny list of Trump’s accomplishments, but we know his biggest mistake was hurting the feelings of Americans who grew up getting a trophy just for showing up.
Who did he have in his corner? Maybe talk radio, maybe half of Fox News. The media was against him, the mainstream Republican establishment was against him. Big Tech was against him. Wall Street was against him. Big Money, the universities, professional sports, entertainment and pop culture. Yet he overcame all that regardless of the final results.
Trump is a fighter, and he doesn’t care what people think of him. In a tragic way, we may not have a place for him in a society like ours because the days of alpha men like John Wayne, Gary Cooper, George Patton and Clint Eastwood have been replaced with Beta men like Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon and Chris Wallace.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck