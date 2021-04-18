The state of Georgia’s new voting law seems to have upset some folks. For instance: the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, Robert Manfred, has decided baseball’s All-Star Game cannot be played in Atlanta because of Georgia’s new law. The CEO of Delta Airlines publicly voiced his dismay with the law. Coca-Cola also has chimed in against it.
So wait a minute: Why didn’t the organizers of the Masters Tournament also move it?
It’s obvious the following has to happen: the Major League Baseball commissioner cannot allow the Atlanta Braves to stay in Atlanta or anywhere else in Georgia. Also, he will no doubt pull his membership in the Augusta National Golf Club.
Delta will have to pull out of Atlanta since it’s huge hub for connecting flights, and of course all of Georgia.
Then there is Coca-Cola. What to do but leave Atlanta — its home and where it originated. My suggestion: Join Pepsi here in the Carolinas. Might as well have the two Cokes together.
All of this has to happen because of the sayings “Put your money where your mouth is” and “Talk is cheap”; they have no other choice.
As for me, I’ll continue enjoying Coke and flying on Delta (I want those frequent flyer points). I never watch the All Star Game anyway.
You see, I don’t have that problem of putting my money where my mouth is.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Survivability of culture and our need to seek difficulty
The best chance that any culture or institution has of surviving sweeping changes is brought about by its being built around irreducible, clearly defined principles.
If the culture with which you identify is so pathetic that it can be existentially threatened by the mere presence of an international food aisle at the local grocery store, then it probably never had much to offer anyway.
On the other hand, I would ask the would-be social engineers, is the nature of life to indiscriminately avoid difficulty, or to selectively seek it out?
Superficially, one postulate may seem as irrational as the other, but if the point of life is to avoid difficulty, then it’s not clear that it even has a point.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City