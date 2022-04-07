If you’re reading this and haven’t been to the Museum of the Albemarle yet, we represent 13 counties in the Albemarle region, which is quite a lot of history to cover and thoroughly interpret!
But did you know we are part of a much larger family?
Museum of the Albemarle is a part of the N.C. Division of History Museums in the Office of Archives and History under the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. That’s quite a mouthful, but NCDNCR is much more than a bunch of fancy words.
Here’s a brief history of the department:
Created in February 1972, NCDNCR was initially called the N.C. Department of Art, Culture, and History under its the first secretary, Sam Ragan, a poet and arts advocate. Ragan would eventually become North Carolina’s Poet Laureate.
The department was renamed the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources in 1973 when Grace Rohrer succeeded Ragan and became the first woman to hold a cabinet-level office in the state. The department was also the first cabinet-level office in the U.S. to manage a state’s art, history and culture.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of NCDNCR. You may not have realized it in your travels throughout North Carolina, but NCDNCR covers the arts, history, nature, and even the state library of North Carolina.
Museum of the Albemarle is one tiny part of NCDNCR. Still, if you’ve ever been to the North Carolina Museum of History, any state parks, or aquariums, you have enjoyed many of this state’s natural and cultural treasures. In addition, all of the historical markers you see around your city or town are possible because of the NC Highway Historical Marker Program, which is a part of NCDNCR!
This agency is responsible for all of North Carolina’s treasures from A to Z and works tirelessly to make sure everyone will be able to enjoy them for years and years to come.
To celebrate this momentous anniversary, NCDNCR invites you to take in everything the agency has to offer in North Carolina art, history and nature. Everything you love, or could come to love, about North Carolina is right outside your door, from scenic hiking trails, state parks, museums, state historic sites and aquariums to even the North Carolina Zoo.
Throughout 2022, NCDNCR will celebrate with online campaigns, regional “DNCR Days” to showcase its offerings across North Carolina, and more. Follow #DNCR50 on social media all year long to learn more about NCDNCR and upcoming events.
You can learn much more about the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources online at ncdcr.gov and follow them on all social platforms at @ncculture. Beautiful things about North Carolina await you, so open the door and step outside to see it all.
Rebecca Stiles is an administrative assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.