Editor’s note: The following is a sermon delivered by the Rev. Marc O’Neal prior to the Nov. 3 general election.
From 1997 to about 2014, my friends and I celebrated what we referred to as “Football Christmas.”
The guys I ran around with in high school, half of us went to Carolina, the other half went to N.C. State. Once we all graduated we made time to all gather and go to the Carolina/State football game each year, whether it was in Chapel Hill or Raleigh.
We would meet early in the morning, tailgate, catch up, just have a big time. It was the one time a year we all got together, much like some families do during the holidays. And that’s why we called it “Football Christmas.”
There was always excitement: the week before you had read articles about the game, listened to sports talk radio about the game, trying to listen to the “experts” predict how the game was going to turn out, and whether or not most of them thought your side was going to win. If they picked Carolina you felt great; if not, you felt some anger.
And then, about half an hour before kickoff, you would make your way to the stadium, your stomach in knots, your chest tight. That’s because while you were confident the outcome was going to be in your favor, there were no guarantees. The game had to be played. There was no avoiding it.
What had happened the year before, or four years before, didn’t matter. The game had to be played, and once it was over, there would be no “do-overs,” mulligans, or second chances. You had all of this anxiety swirling about you, but there was no turning back. So into the storm you walked.
We as a country are in the middle of a storm. Maybe I should say “another storm,” since it seems like we have been hit with a nonstop barrage of storms this year: from COVID and recession to riots and the personal storms that all of us have to face from time to time.
This current storm is far more serious than some college football game. It’s Nov. 3, our Election Day, and it will continue, as we await final election results and the fallout from them.
As a pastor, I feel it is my obligation to help us through these storms. That’s why I’m thankful for God’s word as recorded in Joshua 3:7-17. It is the story of God speaking to a faithful leader about how to get his people from the wilderness — through a storm — to the Promised Land. Because right now, it kind of feels like we are wandering through the wilderness, wandering through the unknown, with no clue about what happens next or what we should do.
We want to escape the wilderness. We want to say, “Snap your fingers, God, and fast-forward us to summer 2021.” But that’s not how it works. God does not rescue or save us from the circumstances of our lives. Instead, He goes through those circumstances with us.
Here’s the deal: For every wilderness there is a promised land; and for every promised land there is a River Jordan that must be crossed. We stand at the banks of our River Jordan as a community and as a country. How do we get across and into the promised land?
First, we hear and believe God’s promise to be with us, and to lead us through adversity. In Joshua 3:10, the Bible says, “Joshua said, “By this you shall know that among you is the living God who without fail will drive out from before you the Canaanites, Hittites, Hivites, Perizzites, Girgashites, Amorites, and Jebusites.”
Who are these people? These seven nations are the enemies of Israel, who stood in their way of peaceful living in the promised land. God is reminding the people, through Joshua, that He keeps his promises. These are same people mentioned by God, when He made His covenant with Abraham in Genesis 15:17-21. And here, 400 some odd years later, that covenant promise is about to be fulfilled, as His people stand by the banks of the Jordan.
Our God is a promise-keeping God. As such, we can reword this verse to read this way: “Among you is the living God, who without fail will drive out from before you the storms that you are facing.”
As we head into this week, and the things we read and hear reach a boiling point, take a moment and remember the promises God makes to us in Scripture. There are at least seven: I will be with you; I will protect you; I will be your strength; I will answer you; I will provide for you; I will give you peace; and I will always love you.
When things get sideways, we need to remember these things. Administrations and elections will come and go, but these promises of God will last forever.
Secondly, we need to remind ourselves to follow God and the path that He sets before us. In Verses 11-13, the Bible says, “The ark of the covenant of the Lord of all the earth is going to pass before you into the Jordan. So now select 12 men from the tribes of Israel, one from each tribe. When the soles of the feet of the priests who bear the ark of the Lord, the Lord of all the earth, rest in the waters of the Jordan, the waters of the Jordan flowing from above shall be cut off; they shall stand in a single heap.”
The Ark of the Covenant was one of the most instrumental symbols of faith and God’s presence. Inside it were the tables of the Mosaic law, a pot of manna, and the rod of Aaron, which served as reminders of God’s law, promises, and miracles. It signified God’s presence, though we know that God cannot be limited to a box. Roughly, what God is saying here is this: Follow Me.
If we are going to get through this week and the weeks after, if we are to survive these storms and the other storms that we find ourselves in, we have got to make a determined effort to follow God and walk the path of Christ Jesus.
God is not going to say to you, “Follow me to Facebook and read these posts that are guaranteed to upset you.” God is not going to say to you, “Follow me to Fox News or MSNBC so you can hear experts ginning up more hate and division.” God is not going to say to you, “Follow me into an argument with your family or friends or co-workers or brothers and sisters in Christ that can only lead to hard feelings and raw emotions.”
No, what God is going to be telling you is this: “Follow Me into prayer. Follow Me into Scripture. Follow Me into devotion. Follow Me into peace. Follow Me into loving your neighbor. Follow Me into times of quiet reflection, just quiet time spent with Me. Follow Me outside, and notice that the sky is not falling —no matter what you may be hearing — because I am in control.”
Finally, we are going to have to start walking. We can believe God’s promises, and we can determine to follow God and live like Jesus, but we can’t stay on the banks of the Jordan forever, wringing our hands and paralyzed by fear. We have to get up and get moving and get past it.
Why? Because this upcoming storm is going to be an opportunity for us to make known who we are and whose we are. We have a chance by our words and actions to show our community exactly who we worship and what our priorities are. We can either get sucked into feelings of anger and resentment and hate for the “other side,” or we can come together in love, grace, peace and mercy proclaiming the Word of God.
I’m not saying elections aren’t important, because they are. Just don’t be so consumed by them that they become an idol to you. If we truly trust in God’s promises, and are determined to follow God, then even when we walk through the storms of our lives, when we look down at our feet, we will find we are standing on dry ground. If, however, we follow another way, the way of hate and division and polarization, we are going to end up “all wet.”
I pray, that with us as examples, and our neighbors looking to us for inspiration and guidance, that the “entire nation will finish crossing over the Jordan.” That we can all reach the promised land together — Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and liberals — a promised land where there is no division, strife, animosity or hatred. Just peace, love, joy and happiness amongst all of God’s children.
Idealistic? You bet. Impossible? Not for my God. We just have to trust, listen, and follow.
The Rev. Marc O’Neal is pastor at Camden United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church-South Mills, and Sharon United Methodist Church-South Mills.