A friend of the family told me she never understood how handymen made a living.
“Until I met you, Doug.”
Once I paid a handyman $30 to replace a lightbulb. It seemed like a bargain, compared to causing hundreds of dollars of damage to exterior siding trying to find the screws to open the fixture.
My wife, Diana, wrapped a new toilet in ribbon for my birthday one year. She knew I would not try to replace it.
My new drill was a challenge. After securing a bit in the front thingy, I couldn’t get it out. We took it to church with us where we knew various handy guys could instruct us how to remove it.
Having a handy guy around is not all upside.
Another “handy” friend left a commode in his upstairs hallway for six weeks while his paying job required him to work extra hours.
A second buddy built a wonderful two-car garage in his back yard, but neglected to put a roof on it. The garage would have housed a vintage British MG, but he didn’t finish tinkering with that either. I think his wife turned it into an English garden.
My brother-in-law is the real deal. My sister remarked admiringly on a two-ton granite boulder lying along Interstate 40 in Raleigh. Ray returned during rush hour traffic with trailer, winch and a can-do attitude. The rock resides in their front yard now, a 4,000-pound reminder of my own shortcomings each time we visit.
Everybody loves Raymond. Their backyard features terraced lawns, elaborate pavers, and a fire pit to make Don Ho drool. The upstairs master suite spans the length of their not-so-small house. An HO train set for the grandchildren fills one end. The other sports an elaborately tiled, walk-in shower overlooking the wedding cake rear lawn. The front window faces straight out at that damned rock.
I like our house.
The same guy who changed the lightbulb put a Florida room on the back. A carpenter from Hertford built us an 80-foot deck. Another woodsmith replaced our hurricane-ravaged pier with one that has withstood two Category 3 storms. Three sets of international workmen have painted, floored and roofed Mortgage Mansion in the quarter-century we’ve lived in it.
Fortunately, we can pay for this stuff. I have remained strictly inside my small circle of competence over the decades. This includes giving financial advice for a fee and bartering the composition of resumes and cover letters for tradesmen looking to improve their lot.
The fellow who shoveled mulch into my front berm now has a master’s degree in counseling and works in an office. Another is getting close to retirement from a civil service job with a pension.
My home improvement projects have been dramatically modest by comparison to my “enlightened toolmaker” friends, as the anthropologist Dr. Robert Ardrey would call them. A merciful God allowed me to be born in the middle of the 20th century, not in 10,000 BC.
I’m known as “Hurricane Doug,” after my rare visits to Lowe’s: much anticipation, usually ending in disaster. The hardware manager thinks Diana is a widow. “You always come in here alone,” he says.
When our then-young son locked himself in the bathroom, we had to summon the police, who chopped a hole through the door near the lock to free him. “Here’s some wooden cement,” said Diana. “You can fix this.”
We had to get the police back to extricate me.
In possession of a rented carpet cleaner to shampoo a toddler’s mess on another occasion, I decided to do the entire upstairs, since the fee covered a whole day. Gradually, the fuzzy-laden gray water from the shampooer ceased draining from the upstairs bathtub. Diana handed me a plumber’s snake to clear the offending pipe.
Of course, the snake became stuck, but with a mighty heave (I could still dead lift 500 pounds then) I pulled on the extended snake, only to hear a shriek of metal as the ancient steel pipes in the wall separated downstairs. Behind the paneling. Behind the hot water heater in the kitchen. Beneath the house.
I called the only handy guy I knew in the Harbor of Hospitality at that time. He plied me with a few adult beverages, and persuaded me to empty the hot water heater, tear off the paneling and go under the house to repair the leak. That is when I learned about knob and tube wiring and the hazards thereof.
I also made a lifelong friend. Which is the best part of knowing handy guys.