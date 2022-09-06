TODAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the community center at 642 Pasquotank Drive, Hertford, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
‘Trusted Elections’
The NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections will host a town hall as part of its “Trusted Elections Tour” at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Panelists for the event will include Kellie Harris Hopkins, Beaufort County elections director; Thomas S. Payne III, Democratic member of the Beaufort County Board of Elections; and Janice Cole, interim manager for the town of Hertford.
FRIDAY
Indian Summer Festival
The Indian Summer Festival will be held in downtown Hertford Friday and Saturday. Activities will include a Friday night street dance from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring Spare Change. Saturday activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include a crafts fair, bike and car show, games and food vendors.
SATURDAY
Cub Scout breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $8 a plate, eat in or takeout.
SUNDAY
New Hope Singspiration
New Hope United Methodist Church will host a singspiration at 2098 New Hope Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. Various singers and groups from around the area will be featured. Refreshments will follow.
Photography class
Photographer Tom Brennan will teach an online class on photography composition on Sunday and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Cost is $35 for both sessions for PAL members and $40 for non-members. Register online at https://form.jotform.com/222257178643157.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. A portion of the video, “The Journey of Dementia” will be shown. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
WEDNESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SEPT. 16
The North Carolina Symphony will perform a concert at Elizabeth City State University on Friday, Sept. 16 as part of the university’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series. The concert will be at 7 p.m. in the Floyd L. Robinson auditorium at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center.
SEPT. 17
Toast of Perquimans
Historic Hertford Inc. will host Toast of Perquimans at the new Hertford Bay Marina at the town dock. Tickets for the craft beer and wine tasting are $25 in advance and $30 after Sept. 15, $10 for designated driver/general admission. Kudzu Junction will provide the entertainment. Food trucks will be available. Tickets available at Carolina Trophy, 119 N. Church St., Hertford, and online. Visit http://toasttheperquimans.com.
SEPT. 24
PCRA to host Jollification!
Jollification!, the annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held starting at 12:30 p.m. The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford and conclude with a barbecue dinner on the lawn of the Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. Tickets can purchased at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church the day of the event or by visiting https:// perquimansrestoration.org. Tickets are also available at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center on Saturdays or by calling 252-426-7567; at the Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop in Elizabeth City; by mail at P.O. Box 103, Hertford, NC 27944.