As humans, we all have a sensory system in our bodies made up of the five most important senses: sight, smell, hearing, taste, and touch.

Let’s take a minute and think about each one.

SMELL

· What do you smell?

· How does the air smell?

· Do you smell anything you recognize?

SIGHT

· What do you see?

· Are you looking outside or inside right now?

· What shapes or textures do you see?

SOUND

· What can you hear?

· Can you hear music playing in your home?

· Can you hear the bugs or birds outside talking to each other?

TOUCH

· What are you touching?

· Can you feel the wind on your skin?

· Are your clothes fuzzy or soft?

TASTE

· What is the last thing you tasted?

· What is your favorite flavor?

· Is there a flavor that you don’t like to taste?

Taken from: Julia’s Table Kids in the Kitchen

Tags