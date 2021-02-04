As humans, we all have a sensory system in our bodies made up of the five most important senses: sight, smell, hearing, taste, and touch.
Let’s take a minute and think about each one.
SMELL
· What do you smell?
· How does the air smell?
· Do you smell anything you recognize?
SIGHT
· What do you see?
· Are you looking outside or inside right now?
· What shapes or textures do you see?
SOUND
· What can you hear?
· Can you hear music playing in your home?
· Can you hear the bugs or birds outside talking to each other?
TOUCH
· What are you touching?
· Can you feel the wind on your skin?
· Are your clothes fuzzy or soft?
TASTE
· What is the last thing you tasted?
· What is your favorite flavor?
· Is there a flavor that you don’t like to taste?