Tuesday night after press deadline, John A. Holmes’ basketball teams played in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs at Perquimans High School. The women’s team hosted No. 9 Bishop McGuinness. The men’s team hosted No. 6 Henderson Collegiate. Information about the games will be on the Chowan Herald’s Facebook page.
Information on Tuesday's John A. Holmes basketball games will be online
Nicole Layton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today