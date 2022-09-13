Inmate dies of apparent suicide From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Sep 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save State prison officials say an inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died at a prison facility of an apparent suicide.Lanson Paul Stalf, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell at Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville around 1:50 p.m. Monday, the Department of Public Safety said in a press release.The prison’s first responders performed lifesaving measures, and emergency medical service personnel were called. But Stalf was pronounced dead shortly after he was found.Law enforcement was notified of Stalf’s death and is investigating. DPS said it is cooperating with the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.Stalf, 46, was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder after being convicted in Wake County.He was admitted to prison on April 15, 2016, DPS said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSkin by Jessica helps clients get 'nice glowy skin'Jail inspection finds deficiencies in inmate checksSchools across area miss targets in reading, mathEC woman charged with assault inflicting serious injuryMan sentenced in EC to 5 years for bank fraudMan sentenced in EC fed court to 41½ years for child pornTrial of second defendant in failed prison escape to begin Sept. 26EC police arrest man on DWI, DWLR chargesChief, officers begin walking EC neighborhoodsEC woman charged with larceny Images