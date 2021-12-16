WILLIAMSTON - On Sunday, Martin County Schools finalized the completion of a dream five years in the making.
The state-of-the-art, MCS Innovation Campus, designed to transform education in the county, was declared officially open as county commissioners and board of education members snipped a celebratory stretch of yellow ribbon at a ceremony for the community.
“Today, we turned a new page in the chapter of the education of the children in the county,” said newly elected MCS Board of Education Chair Van Heath. Heath was voted in as board chairman at the Dec. 6 board meeting, replacing Barbara Council.
The Martin County Innovation Campus, a $7 million project, will begin hosting classes in January.
The old Roses shopping center at 407 East Boulevard in Williamston has been transformed into a 60,000 square-foot teaching facility that will offer career and technical education courses, helping students become career-ready upon graduation.
The idea was first put into motion in 2016.
“This project has been a long time coming, but creates a lot of promise,” Heath said.
“We will now provide, for those planning to go straight into the workforce from high school, an opportunity to enter the workforce with usable skills. And for those planning to further their education, we will be able to provide them a leg-up on the future,” he added. “I look at this campus with older eyes and wish I were a student again and had the opportunity to learn at this facility.”
Heath praised board members Barbara Council and Keith Harrell for their efforts.
“I’ve been chairman for six days. Ms. Council was chair for the past three years and provided the leadership to get this campus open. She and Mr. Harrell put a lot of time in to bringing this project to fruition,” he said.
The $7 million project was funded by the Martin County Commissioners, a local Capital Outlay Fund, and a Public Schools Needs Based Capital Building Fund.
Martin County Commission Chairman Ronnie Smith spoke to community members and leaders who gathered for Sunday’s celebration.
“This facility will create a way of reaching the potential of students, who haven’t had these opportunities before,” he said.
Smith recently read an article about the number of inventions created by students in the last two years.
“They are changing the way our world operates today. This is what I foresee coming out of this facility in the years to come,” he added.
The Innovation Campus, an extension of Riverside and South Creek high schools, will offer students such classes as health sciences, business/entrepreneurship, computer technology/drone technology and advanced manufacturing.
Designed by Oakley and Collier Architects and completed by A.R. Construction, the redesigned building offers multiple non-traditional classrooms.
Doug Chesson, of A.R. Construction said, “I am so impressed by our county commissioners and our board of education for having the insight to conceive and put this facility into play. It would have been easy for us — as we are losing population and as we are losing students — to sit back and say, ‘We are just going to take care of ourselves and let our students go where they want.’
“What we are doing is creating a facility that will keep our kids here. I congratulate you,” he said.
“We were very pleased to be a part of this. We helped with the facility, now it is up to you guys to let it be all it can be,” he added.
Al Chesson, also of A.R. Construction said the building was “a great team effort.”
Some of the construction had fallen behind deadlines because of supply chain issues.
“Despite some delays, we got to the finish line,” said Chesson. “It is a wonderful facility. I look forward to what it is going to mean to future students and future citizens of Martin County.”
Jim Guard, director of career technical education and instructional technology for MCS, will oversee the Innovation Campus.
“In 2015, the leadership of Martin County had visions of transforming education in Martin County Schools,” Guard said. “The days of traditional four-year colleges were transforming to certificates, diplomas, two-year degrees and job-ready training and the idea of a Martin County career technical center was born.”
Guard said the building is in existence today because of the leadership and teamwork of, “the Martin County Board of Education, the Martin County Board of Commissioners, Martin County Economic Development Commission, Martin Community College, the town of Williamston, Oakley and Collier, A.R. Chesson, three superintendents, a creative and smart financial officer and site superintendent Seth Manning – who kind of became the quarterback of the project.”
Courses begin in January.
“The ninth through twelfth grade component will open in the spring of 2022 with career and technical education courses in business, finance and health sciences. We will expand in the fall of 2022 to the areas of advanced manufacturing, drones, industrial arts, biotechnology just to name a few,” Guard said.
“The K-12 component will also begin in the Spring of 2022. Students will have the opportunity to participate in programs under the STEAM umbrella. This will include experiential learning activities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics,” Guard added.
“The beauty of this facility is its ability to change and adapt to our students and community as it changes, now and in the future. I am very excited because it is going to give our students the opportunity to be 21st-century ready,” he said. “And it is going to offer new programs to our district and deepen our relationships with Martin Community College and area industry.”
The Innovation Campus will also be used to train MCS staff to educate current students, and teach the next generation of students, he added.
Superintendent Dr. David Fonseca said, “I am super-excited for the possibilities for our students. Originally, the campus was for high school students for career and tech education program. But we are going to start bringing in kids as young as pre-Kindergarten. Then elementary, and middle school. The purpose is to ensure our students are exposed to what career and technical education is about.”
Fonseca thanked everyone involved in making the new building a reality. He thanked present and past members of the board of commissioners and board of education.
“Without their leadership vision and support, this facility would not be a reality,” he added.
Future courses will include those in manufacturing, industrial arts, digital arts, three-D graphics, coding and gaming design and biotechnology.
MCS will offer school bus transportation to and from both South Creek and Riverside high schools.
Catered meals, prepared either E.J. Hayes or Riverside High School, will be served out of the campus’ Canteen.
