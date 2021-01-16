The Winfall Fire Department recently was recognized by the N.C. Department of Insurance for improving its fire insurance rating.
Effective March 1, homeowners in the Winfall Fire District will now have a rating of 6/9E, making those living within 5 miles of the Winfall fire station eligible for lower insurance premiums.
The lower rating follows a recent inspection of the Winfall VFD by officials with the N.C. Department of Insurance and the Office of State Fire Marshal, according to a press release.
Regular inspections of fire stations are required as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System. Areas of review include staffing, equipment, maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source. The results of the inspections help determine homeowner insurance rates within a fire district. Lower ratings result in better insurance rates for homeowners.
Winfall VFD Chief Corey Stallings noted that volunteer firefighters must complete a minimum of 36 hours of training and continuing education every year to remain on a department’s active roster. He said 22 members of the Winfall VRD logged more than 1,194 hours of training, over 400 more than what was required.
“I want to thank all of our members first and foremost for the hard work and dedication they provide for the community on a daily basis,” Stallings said. “They truly stepped up even more for this process and it shows.”
Stallings also thanked other volunteer fire departments and other county agencies for helping Winfall VFD prepare for its ratings inspection.
“I want to thank all of the fire departments in the county for relaying information back to me as required for the inspection and giving helpful tips and advice,” he said.
He singled out Belvidere Fire Department, Inter-County Fire Department and the Perquimans County Water Department. He also thanked county officials and the Winfall community for their support.
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey congratulated Stallings and the Winfall VFD for the improved fire insurance rating.
“I’d like to congratulate Chief Stallings for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Causey said in the release. “The citizens should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”
Alexander graduates from James Madison
Alexis Alexander of Currituck County graduated from James Madison University with a degree in biology during commencement exercises held Dec. 19.
Taylor Mueller honors agents for December
Taylor Mueller has named Norma James its tops sales agent for December and Jessica James as its top listing agent for the month.