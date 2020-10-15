Editor’s Note: Due to a freaking internet collapse at the worst possible point during the Perquimans Weekly’s Tuesday production cycle, Monday’s Town Council story will have to wait. Rest assured, there were some interesting matters discussed during the 4-hour meeting. Council discussed CARES Act funds disbursements, the Tahoe, Town Clerk’s position among other pressing matters.
Internet Issues
Miles Layton
