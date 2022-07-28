...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and
northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The estimated coverage map for upcoming broadband expansion services in Chowan County, thanks to a $4 million grant awarded to FOCUS Broadband from the State of North Carolina.
Internet provider Focus Broadband was recently awarded $4 million to expand high-speed internet service for 1,641 homes and businesses in the Chowan communities of Rocky Hock, Mavaton, Center Hill, Cisco and Valhalla.
NC Governor Roy Cooper announced last week that Focus Broadband was one of the first of five recipients to receive funding through the 2022 Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant program.
Focus Broadband will provide an additional $379,500 in matching funds and Chowan County has also agreed to provide $350,000 in matching funds to complete the project.
The project will aim to provide a 100 percent fiber optic network with speeds of up to one gigabit per second to Chowan residents. As of 2019, only about 0.2 percent of county residents had access to fiber optic.
Focus Broadband, headquartered in Brunswick County in southeastern NC, is the largest member-owned communications cooperative in the state, and one of the largest in the nation. It currently operates in Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, Robeson and Pender counties and was formerly known as Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative, (since 1955) when it was founded by residents without telephone service.
“Focus Broadband is excited to receive this grant that will allow us to serve rural Chowan County,” said Keith Holden, Focus Broadband CEO. “We’ve worked closely with the Chowan County government and their county commissioners over the last two years in hopes we could help bring high-speed internet to unserved areas. This grant is a critical first step to being able to bring connectivity to many residents and businesses who desperately need it.”
During the application process for the GREAT Grant funding, Chowan County commissioners vetted other internet service providers, such as InteliPort and Mediacom, before selecting Focus, after it met all of the county’s requirements.
In the announcement, Governor Cooper stated the NC Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) Broadband Infrastructure Office received 305 applications, totaling $350 million for this round of GREAT grants.
“Reliable and affordable high-speed internet is a necessity for all North Carolinians to work, learn, connect and access online health care,” said Gov. Cooper. “These GREAT Grant awards will help thousands more North Carolina families and businesses across the state access high-speed internet and the opportunities it brings.”
The GREAT Grant program was created in 2019 as a way for internet service providers and cooperatives to seek and compete for funding to aid in lowering financial barriers that prevent high-speed internet service expansion.
The recently announced grants are part of Gov. Cooper’s plan to invest nearly $2 billion in federal and state funds to close the digital divide in NC.
This is Focus Broadband’s first grant award in Chowan County, though the cooperative has won more than $12 million in previous GREAT Grant rounds to serve southeastern NC.
A second GREAT Grant application aimed at serving nearly 800 additional addresses near the Cannon Ferry, Welch and Snow Hill communities is still pending, as well as a GREAT Grant application for neighboring Perquimans County.
“Chowan County appreciates our forward thinking North Carolina Legislature as well as our partners at Focus Broadband who have worked tirelessly to make these vital grant programs a reality,” said Chowan Board of Commissioners Chair Bob Kirby.
County Manager Kevin Howard was enthusiastic as well, mentioning that Focus first approached the county about a year and a half ago.
”I think this is going to be a wonderful thing for the county citizens,” Howard said.
Focus Broadband plans to apply for additional resources through the Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) funds hoping to further broadband expansion in these counties. Focus Broadband is awaiting details from the NCDIT as to when the 2022 grant funds will be made available to begin work on expanding high-speed internet to Chowan County.
To stay up to date on the progress of the grant project, please visit www.fasterchowan.com, or call (888) 367-2862.