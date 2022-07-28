Broadband 1

The estimated coverage map for upcoming broadband expansion services in Chowan County, thanks to a $4 million grant awarded to FOCUS Broadband from the State of North Carolina.

 Courtesy of FOCUS Broadband

Internet provider Focus Broadband was recently awarded $4 million to expand high-speed internet service for 1,641 homes and businesses in the Chowan communities of Rocky Hock, Mavaton, Center Hill, Cisco and Valhalla.

NC Governor Roy Cooper announced last week that Focus Broadband was one of the first of five recipients to receive funding through the 2022 Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant program.