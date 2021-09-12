Having a background with interviews, both mock interviews and real interviews as part of search committees, I’ve seen what the outcomes are. I can say that getting through the hiring process and landing a job is not just about whether or not youth can do the job. It’s also about how well youth present themselves.
Interviewing involves a whole set of skills that can be completely separate from the skills you need for the actual job. The good news is youth can acquire interview skills, even if they aren’t naturally that great at interviewing.
Here are skills that can make a difference in how interviewers perceive youth, how well youth answer common interview questions and how well youth’s interview goes overall.
Youth are going to be great at this first skill, because researching something they may enjoy doing. Researching a business before an interview makes a huge difference in how prepared youth will be on the day of the interview.
Youth probably will do a quick online search and reading up on the company is step one. Step two is to find out what makes the company special. Youth might be able to find an “About Us” page on the company’s website that will spell it out for them.
Next, learn more about the backgrounds of your interviewers by finding them on LinkedIn.
Small talk that casual conversation youth have right after meeting someone or while being escorted to the next interview, can feel unimportant, but it’s not. Mess up one of these exchanges and it may be remembered for the wrong things.
Youth can improve active listening skills with practice. The best part is youth don't even need to go out of the way to get some practice in. Youth can apply the above strategies in any conversation they have. Similar to small talk, this is something youth will get better at the more they do it. Any time youth are out practicing small talk it is a great opportunity to also pay attention to non-verbal communication.
The final skill that ties all other interview skills together is simply speaking with confidence. Youth want the hiring manager to feel confident in their abilities and that starts with the way the youth talk. It may feel quite daunting, but it can be mastered with practice.
Nerves can get the best of anyone and interviews tend to feel like they have pretty high stakes, so it’s understandable if youth struggle to convey confidence. Remind youth that the goal in an interview is to sound calm, but curious. Youth can even make it a little mantra: “Stay Cool” speaking at a measured pace will help with sounding calm.
Ultimately, this is a skill that is vastly and quickly improved with practice. Students may also schedule a mock interview with a career coach, another student or recent alumnus. Youth can check with their school’s career office to see if they offer this service. In short, do whatever you can to practice, practice and practice.
If you are interested in more information about 4-H opportunities, please contact Desmond Miller, 4-H agent, at Desmond@ncat.edu or 252-789-4370.