Hertford Town Council’s investigation into the captain of the town’s police department has ended, Town Manager Pam Hurdle said Tuesday.
The investigation centered on Capt. Gilbert Rodriguez who had been placed on leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation since mid June.
Hurdle said Rodriguez has not returned to active duty.
“Investigation is complete – no further decisions at this time,” she said.
Town Hall has not provided any reasons for the investigation nor specified when it concluded.
The investigation comes in the wake of Rodriguez’ arrest of Hertford Councilman Quentin Jackson on charges of resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer on June 20.
Court documents accuse Jackson, 34, of attempting to interfere with Rodriguez as he was conducting a traffic stop. Jackson was released on a written promise to appear in court. His court date is scheduled for Sept. 16.
According to the agenda for its June 23 meeting, Hertford Town Council went into closed session to discuss police personnel matters. When the council resumed its open session after three hours, no vote was taken in open session to start an investigation.
Town officials have not responded to a request for more information about the traffic stop or Jackson’s arrest.
Jackson has not responded to efforts seeking comment.