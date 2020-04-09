We want to hear from you, so we invite you to write a column, share your thoughts on local affairs or the world.
This newspaper does NOT like using all-too familiar nationally syndicated columnists, right or left, but prefers to publish local content whenever possible.
Really, why should we publish some high brow national pundit when we can generate our own homespun wisdom locally, opinions that better represent what people in our community are thinking!?
However, sometimes when local content for the editorial page is scarce, we can’t leave that spot on the page blank, so we have to go to well to draw out a columnist, be it Ann Coulter or someone else.
Though we have a few top notch local conservative columnists, we’d like to see a local writer or two who can share a different point of view – maybe someone who unabashedly embraces the Left.
The best opinion pages provide points of view that balance both sides of the page. That said, we will always err toward local content and right now, those folks pen quality stuff from the Right.
These columnists deserve a tip of the hat for having the guts to share their opinions on the issues.
So if you are a local columnist who is not afraid to embrace, maybe explain Democrats’ point of view – send something to this email address: mlayton@ncweeklies.com
That doesn’t mean we want a columnist who bashes President Trump week in and week out like a broken record – it gets old, really old particularly in this day and age when you can watch any given network or read most newspapers. However, we don’t think Trump is the second coming either.
We’re certain our readers would like to know more about the Democrats’ views on open borders/immigration policy, Green New Deal, support for late term abortion, gun control, socialism or any number of local issues.
By providing balance to better explain the pressing issues of the day, our society may become less polarized with the notion that you are right but only if you agree with me – that’s absurd.
As we see it, we’d rather not restrict anyone’s point of view but let all ideas be shared – marketplace of ideas. The best columns/ideas will gain the most traction. Those columns/ideas that are wrong, well, they fade away.
We invite you – conservative, liberal, dog, cat, Carolina or NCSU – to share your ideas and points of view – let the reader decide what ideas should prevail as long as we can agree to disagree.