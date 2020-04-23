April is here, and here comes one of my favorite woodland plants. As Jack-in-the-pulpits begin to poke their stems, topped with three leaves, through the forest mulch, they may look suspiciously like poison oak, but don’t be deceived. In mature plants, the pulpit will soon rise, but is it Jack, or is it really Jackie inside?
The flower of this plant looks a bit like the roofed pulpits found in some old European churches, with a tall thin person (Jack) poking his head out. The real purpose of the little roof on these plants is not to protect Jack, but the pollen on the delicate flowers way down in the neck of the pulpit, at Jack’s feet.
An amazing thing about Jack-in-the-Pulpits is, from one year to the next, the plants can change from male to female and even back again in successive years, depending on their health.
As young plants, just developing a strong corm (tuberous root), or during years of drought, when plants are under stress, these perennials are male. Jack has one three-leaf stem and produces delicate slim male flowers containing only pollen.
However, when well-established and healthy, the same plant often comes up in spring as a female plant. Jackie will sport two of the three-leaf stems to help her capture more sunlight and produce her female flowers that develop to bear berries and seeds. If the growing season ahead is unfavorable, and she is under stress, the same plant will revert to Jack again the following year.
If you look way down into the neck of a one-stemmed Jack plant you find slim, thread-like flowers. You also may see the small hole in the base of the pulpit, at Jack’s feet, where tiny gnats, attracted by the flower’s scent, can leave, carrying pollen with them.
The two-stemmed female plants have tiny berry-like flowers nestled at Jackie’s feet, but there is no escape route. The gnats lured to Jackie’s flowers are doomed: They must endlessly pollinate her tiny flowers. Once pollinated, the flowers slowly develop into bright red berries by autumn, each berry containing one to five seeds. Only after three or more years of growth do the seedlings become large enough to flower.
Jack-in-the-pulpits are beautiful to look at but painful to eat. Needle-like calcium oxalate crystals, present in the plants and roots, cause irritation, blistering and swelling of lips, tongue and throat. Never taste or eat any part of the fresh plant, and best use gloves when handling these plants or their berries and seeds. On the other hand, with proper drying and cooking, the corms can be eaten. Native Americans knew how to prepare the tubers, using them as vegetables and medicines.
Be it Jack or Jackie that you should come upon on a lovely spring walk in the woods, may you enjoy these unusual perennial wildflowers.