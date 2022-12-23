...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
As the end of the year approaches, many of us are spending time with our families. Some are getting in last minute gift shopping while others are trying to figure out where everyone is going to sleep when the house is full of guests.
But, for many, this is a season of uncertainty. They are worried about so many things, including how to feed themselves and their family.
Food insecurity is defined as being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. There are several causes of food insecurity. They include poverty, unemployment, or low income. There is also lack of affordable housing, chronic health conditions or lack of access to healthcare that can also lead to food insecurity.
Food insecurity is a real issue in North Carolina with nearly 590,000 households not having enough food to eat each day. In Martin County, 23 percent of our population is food insecure. This equals to approximately 5,600 people that don’t have an adequate supply of food to eat.
Food insecurity can have a tremendous impact on a person. Serious health issues can arise when people facing hunger are forced to choose between buying food and buying medicine. Children that don’t have enough healthy foods to eat may not learn or grow at the same rate as children that get enough to eat.
Many people in food insecure situations face difficult decisions such as choosing between paying for food and heat, electricity, rent, and transportation. In a nutshell, food insecurity becomes a domino effect that reaches into all aspects of a person’s life.
There are programs in place to help combat food insecurity including food pantries at area churches, SNAP/EBT, and WIC. You can help, too. Volunteer at a local food bank or in the local community garden. They could always use the help.
You can also stock one of the local food pantry boxes located around town, donate to local charities that assist with food insecure families or organize a food drive. There are so many ways to help your neighbors in need and what a wonderful way to give back during this season of giving.