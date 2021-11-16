Global approval of the United States has rebounded under President Biden, says a Pew survey of global leaders. The report shows that 62% of foreign leaders gave President Joe Biden a favorable rating, compared to former President Trump’s 34%. Seventy-seven percent said Biden is well qualified, as opposed to former Trump’s rating of 16%.
Advanced economies are watching as America tries to return to being a democracy ruled by laws and the consent of the people. “The United States used to be a good example of democratic leadership,” said Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer, director of the German Marshal Fund’s Paris office, “but it has not been in recent years, due to the lasting effect of Trump’s tenure.”
Biden’s recent European trip was intended to strengthen international alliances as well as to participate in global decisions around climate change. He seems to have accomplished much of his objective, but a stall in his domestic agenda put into question our commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Nonetheless, the confidence of foreign leaders that the United States will “do the right thing” has risen in every quarter — as much as 70% since Trump left office. A year ago, only 10% of world leaders expressed that confidence in the former president.
But here at home, political gridlock is claiming valuable time. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said privately that his sole purpose is to thwart every one of Biden’s initiatives. That stance leaves little room for meeting America’s needs.
Meanwhile, cowardly Republicans allow Trump to dominate their party because they are afraid of his “dangerous and irrational” behavior, says U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. Republicans are not interested in governing. They are all about chaos.
Into that void swept Glenn Youngkin, the Republican who defeated the lackluster Terry McAuliffe to become Virginia’s governor-elect. Democrats are disappointed that McAuliffe didn’t win, but truth be told, he didn’t run a very good campaign. Instead of telling Virginians what he would do as governor, he dwelt on Trump’s failed presidency. But people want to forget Trump and look to the future.
Youngkin’s race was successful because he declined Trump’s offers of participation. He didn’t campaign with Trump and he disavowed some of Trump’s antics, like displaying at a Trump rally the flag that flew over the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. He avoided that association without disavowing Trump. In so doing, he has shown other Republican candidates how races can be won without Trump: smile at Trump but give him a stiff arm.
The healthiest thing that can happen in our democracy is for our two-party system to become functioning again. For the good of the country, Republicans must let Trump and his lies die on the vine.
Armando Iannucci, creator of HBO’s hit show, “Veep,” about a vain and power-hungry vice-president, says that people are now seeing through the “carefully packaged untruths and trickery. The fact that wearing a face mask became a political decision — it’s bonkers.” In September 2020, Iannucci said “there will be a great reckoning when this is all over.” But, one wonders, when will it all be over?
Part of the reckoning is coming in the testimony of the insurrectionists, some of whom are now admitting that they realize they were lied to, misled and duped by the former president, his political stooges and the QAnon crazies into attacking the Capitol.
But we’re not home free. The persistent drumbeat of Trumpist Republicans at the state level is stirring up specious “audits” and “recounts,” and the support of cowardly Republicans leaves us in continuing chaos with the “Big Lie” that Trump won the election. Reckoning will come, but it’s taking time.
Meanwhile, roads and bridges are failing. Collapse of the bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis and the I-85 bridge outside Atlanta will delay construction of the section of Highway I-85 south of us. And some Republicans in the Senate continue to stonewall. To please Trump, they continue to refuse to support programs that serve their constituents. Rebuilding our infrastructure is vitally important and popular with Americans. But Republican fear of Trump kept us from moving forward — until now.
The infrastructure bill has passed with the few Republicans brave enough to buck Trump. Now we must “build back better.” Fortunately, McConnell is a pragmatic opportunist. As the tide becomes stronger, he will dump Trump and many in his party will follow.
It can’t come soon enough.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.