It's Been Said

Janice MacKenzie Cole’s column – “Opportunity to Right This Wrong” 6/11/20/Perquimans Weekly – drew countywide praise from many readers. A former District Court Judge, police officer and US Attorney, Cole provided a thought provoking perspective on matters of race and law enforcement.
Our readers posted to Facebook:
Priscilla Smith: Thank you Attorney Cole. I truly believe this is a pivotal point for true change. The imbalance in society especially for Black Americans has went on too long. Through my observation, I find some that continue to be resistant. That resistance is their because of their refusal to assess themselves when it comes to the subject of systematic racism.
PQ County Commissioner Kyle Jones said: I just wanted to share this letter to the editor from someone whose opinion I value greatly. Perspective is always important, and hers makes this particularly thought-provoking.
Granette Trent, who noted that Cole served as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of N.C, said: she has long been a voice of wisdom and justice for this community and the state.
Vanora Brothers: Well said Attorney Cole! Thanks for you input! I pray it gets everyone’s attention!
Nelia Lowe Lane: Truth recognized.
Connie Brothers: Thank you
Jackson’s FollyA recent Hertford Town Council meeting was filled with topics that ran the gamut between budgets to racism. Conducted via Zoom, meeting participants were viewed against a background of their choice.
Councilman Quentin Jackson chose many backgrounds that featured tributes to George Floyd and Black Lives Matter to one that featured a trio of Ku Klux Klansmen dressed in white standing in front of a flag dedicated to the Confederacy or White supremacy – a photo that was the talk of the town.
When the controversial photo was posted to Facebook, the post reached more than 5,000 people and our readers left more than 100 comments.
NC Senator Bob Steinburg: Jackson’s actions are an embarrassment to the town of Hertford, Perquimans County and all of northeastern North Carolina. You get respect when you show respect. He obviously has not learned that.
Dwayne Doc Proctor: I pray for this young man and our town, and all that govern her!
Quentin Jackson: How many of you up here are going to the county and ask for the Confederate statue to be removed! I’ll wait oh yea its history!!!
Blake Robinson: I was raised in this town it has always been a racist town and one of many reasons I couldn’t stay I got the hell up out of there and did not look back sad to say a lot people don’t want change in that area Quentin Jackson do your thing bro I salute you
Anita Whitley Eure: I feel all he is doing is spreading hate and discontent — get him out, ASAP!!! I’m not racist!!! I’m sick of diversity and being labeled, not all Caucasian are racist!!!! Quite frankly it is very disturbing and sickening. He, along with others is a disgrace to the town and not worthy of representing the town!!! I pray for all this craziness going on.
Antoinette Ferebee Drew: I see nothing wrong with the backdrop, sometimes people need to be reminded...I thought that was the question. Sorry if am wrong.
Diana Kennedy: A real MAN sees the good in everyone and has kindness in his heart. A real man Loves Jesus Christ and walks through this world as Jesus did.