The above mentioned letter reached more than 5,000 people via Facebook who left 239 comments that included:
Janet Goodwin Respess: I am not racist and this statue should remain. It is a part of history that cannot be changed unfortunately. I do not believe another person has the right to own another human. I cannot change what happened but this monument is a part of American History.
Kenneth Webb: Hitler not apart of Germany’s history yet he isn’t revered and looked upon as a historical figure in good standing. The Confederacy committed treason against the United States and should be looked upon in that manner in a museum that really explains the shame that should be put upon all of them.
Kathie Huncosky Bollenbach: “All of us must be brave enough to recognize the need for change.” Powerful words from the Town Board; sadly they are only words. The action word “change” and the word “Edenton” are polar opposites. Shaking my head in dismay.
Tabitha Martin: OK so here is my 2 cents... it may not mean much to some but here it is, remove the statue, don’t really care where it is placed. Replace and make history with an equality symbol at the water front. My true opinion is, yes there is racism in Edenton, and it is 2020. It has been long over due but everyone should be treated the same, remember innocent until proven guilty. A black man should not be treated no different than a white man Period...
Christian Rask Fauchald: I’ve mentioned it before, but it bears repeating. There’s an appropriate place for the Confederate statue at the soldier’s memorial. Personally, I think a statue of Josephine Napoleon Leary would be the perfect statue for Edenton. She was the embodiment of intrepid progress and flourishing in spite of obstacles. The woman was indefatigable.
Aaron D. Coston: For all those claiming that “its a part of my history” well, the history of my ancestors are in a museum. You aren’t forced to look at it everyday. The history of the jews and the Holocaust is in a museum. Again, you’re not forced to look at it on a day-to-day bases. Every time we drive downtown, we’re reminded of a piece of our (black and white) history. That statue represents more than just fallen soldiers. It represents the fight to keep my ancestors enslave and as property. It represents deep rooted white supremacy that once and still presently exist in our community. That statue is also an example as to why we are still fighting for our basic God-given rights and equality. With this that being said, yes, this statue and all the others across this country should be removed and if you would like, place it in a museum for your own viewing pleasure so I, nor my people have to burdened with the constant reminder of the past and present day injustice we endure.
Bonnie White: Keep the statue – it should remain our history.
BJ Potts: Here’s my 2 cents. Take it or leave it. Fine by me, it’s not affecting my goals as a human being either way. The issue is beyond racism. “Success” should be the ultimate goal here. We live in a world where we try to justify others opinions when opinions are the exact reason we are able to share our freedoms. I’ve made that u-turn since I was a child and not once have I ever done so thinking it should be taken down for any reason. I support the black community and the white community but we live in a small town that needs jobs, we live in a small town that needs infrastructure, we live in a small town that needs more than one grocery store. Our downtown is full of women owned businesses and for that I am proud! Love where you live and be thankful for the hurdles this community has already overcome! You might see a statue but I see a bigger issue. Come together for success! If you succeed, we ALL succeed!
Brian Towers: With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves, and with all nations. – Abraham Lincoln