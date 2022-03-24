Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has put her religious faith front, center — and vague.
She’s spoken strongly of the role of her faith in her life and career but hasn’t gotten into the specifics of that commitment. Her beliefs have drawn some attention as she undergoes Senate Judiciary Committee hearings this week for her nomination to the Supreme Court.
“I must also pause to reaffirm my thanks to God, for it is faith that sustains me at this moment,” Jackson told the committee on Monday, in words similar to her opening remarks after President Joe Biden introduced her last month as his nominee. “Even prior to today, I can honestly say that my life had been blessed beyond measure.”
Jackson identifies as a nondenominational Protestant, she told the committee on Tuesday, when questioned by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Graham pressed, asking how often she attends church. “On a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are in terms of religion?”
Jackson replied, “I am reluctant to talk about my faith in this way just because I want to be mindful of the need for the public to have confidence in my ability to separate out my personal views.” She said her faith is important but noted the Constitution prohibits any religious test for public office.
Graham agreed and conceded she could be impartial — but said he was trying to raise a comparison with what he deemed unfair treatment of a Republican nominee by Democrats. They inquired whether the Catholic views of Amy Coney Barrett in 2017 — then being confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals — would influence her decisions on cases like the Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion. Barrett joined the Supreme Court in 2020.
Alluding to Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s famous exchange with Barrett, Graham said, “How would you feel if a senator up here said, ‘The dogma lives loudly within you and that’s of concern’?”
If Jackson has a specific church affiliation, it could not be readily found in standard Google searches, nor through a keyword search of the roughly 2,000 pages of documents released by the Judiciary Committee, which include a large swath of Jackson’s public record — such as speeches and judicial decisions.
Jackson regularly speaks of the motivating power of faith and prayer — whether in a high school commencement address or a speech on the deep faith of civil rights activists. In an exchange Tuesday with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, she said, “I focus at times on my faith when I am going through hard times.”
But the record gives no hint of whether she ever belonged to a specific congregation, whether she’s held any church leadership role or whether she attends services regularly.
Historically, the majority of the justices have been Protestant. But today, the court has six Catholic, one Protestant and two Jewish justices, although the latter number will go down by one when Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement takes effect. The lone Protestant, Neil Gorsuch, grew up Catholic, but more recently has attended Protestant services.
Campus ministries offer comfort on war
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Entering Yale University’s St. Thomas More Catholic chapel, Oksana Goroshchuk spotted sunflowers adorning a candlelit altar and thought of the fields full of her country’s national blossom near her grandmother’s home in Ukraine.
A mezzo-soprano launched into a traditional folk tune that Goroshchuk used to sing growing up, and the postdoctoral medical researcher broke down in tears of grief — and gratitude for the university community’s solidarity with her homeland.
“It’s people who support us and people who love us,” said Goroshchuk, 32, who was born in Kyiv and whose parents recently escaped the war-torn country.
Across the United States, campus ministries of different denominations are working to bring comfort to college students who, after two years of pandemic disruption and isolation, have been plunged deeper into feelings of crisis and helplessness by the war in Ukraine.
From Ivy League schools to public institutions to Catholic universities, they’re holding prayer vigils, organizing medical supply drives and staging emotional performances of sacred music. Chaplains say religious and nonreligious students alike, especially those with loved ones in war zones, urgently need a sense of community to help them cope.
“One of the best things we do in campus ministry is we foster community,” said Lisa Reiter, director of campus ministry at Loyola University Chicago.
At the Wednesday night peace concert and benefit at Yale, dozens of attendees gazed quietly at an image of a crucified Jesus Christ holding a dove, backlit by the blue and yellow of Ukraine’s flag. Cello suites, organ pieces, classical violin and piano melodies and a Ukrainian Orthodox chant echoed through the chapel.
“There’s this mass movement by Russia to take away lives of Ukrainians. But they can’t take away the culture, and they can’t take away the language or the song,” said Sofiya Bidochko, a 19-year-old Yale student from Lviv, Ukraine. “I feel the importance of preserving my Ukrainian-ness when I hear these songs.”
To the north at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, the campus’ Hillel organization recently welcomed several Ukrainian students to a Shabbat dinner, where they supped on matzo ball soup and deli sandwiches. The Jewish group’s members listened to their guests talk about their homes and families and promised to support them.
“It was just nice to have this bit of community,” said Yevheniia, a 20-year-old student who came to the dinner even though she was baptized Orthodox Christian and considers herself agnostic.