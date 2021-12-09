On Dec. 2, Gyquiel Savaughn James, 23, was charged with possession of scheduled II controlled substance, possession of scheduled VI controlled substance, destroy evidence relevant to a criminal offense, possession of a stolen firearm, discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, hit & run, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless & reckless.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Nov. 29
Simple assault was reported at 2226 Rodgers School Rd. in Williamston.
Non-forcible breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 2655 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Nov. 30
Robbery and damage to property was reported at N.C. 11 near the Oak City city limits.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 1125 Mulberry St. in Hassell.
Dec. 1
Communicating threats was reported at 1334 Corinth Church Rd. in Jamesville.
All other larceny was reported at the farm in front of 2882 David Brown Rd. in Oak City.
Dec. 2
Identity theft was reported at Davidson Park, 1600 East Railroad St., Lot 25 in Robersonville.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1331 Hickory Grove Rd. in Williamston.
Dec. 3
Assault by strangulation and assault and battery was reported at 1093 Martin Dr. in Jamesville.
Child support was reported at 202 East Green St., Apt. 2 in Robersonville.
Dec. 4
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1260 Middle St. in Jamesville.
Hit & run-leave the scenes with property damage and driving while license revoked- not impaired revocation was reported at an undisclosed location.
Dec. 5
An overdose was reported at 5441 Wildcat Rd. in Williamston.
Child support was reported at an undisclosed location.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Dec. 3
Gabrielle Alexis Dzurko was charged with assault by strangulation and assault and battery.
Alexis Shepherd was charged with child support.
Dec. 4
Eddicus Alquan Burns was charged with hit & run- leave scene with property damage and driving while license revoked- not impaired revocation.
Dec. 5
Vincent Hughes Jr., was charged with child support.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Nov. 30
Assault on a female was reported at 619 West Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 708 Washington St. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 311 Jamesville Rd. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 205 North McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Dec. 1
Assault on a female was reported at 400 Washington St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 218 South Watts St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 101 Roberson St. in Williamston.
Financial card theft was reported 216 North Park Ave. in Williamston.
Dec. 2
Simple assault was reported at 131 Faulk St. in Williamston.
No operators license was reported at Godwin Dr. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at the Probation Office, 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Financial transaction card theft was reported at 107 White St. in Williamston.
Possession of scheduled II controlled substance, possession of scheduled VI controlled substance, destroy evidence relevant to a criminal offense, possession of a stolen firearm, discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, hit & run, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless & reckless and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle was reported at 218 South Watts St. in Williamston.
Dec. 3
Displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired was reported at Family Dollar parking lot in Williamston.
Discharging a firearm in city limits was reported at 403 Warren St. in Williamston.
Without having full force and effect financial responsibility required was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Displaying expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired was reported at West Blvd. in Williamston.
Dec. 4
Motor vehicle theft and assault on a female was reported at 307 Halifax St. in Williamston.
Displaying expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked was reported at East Blvd. near Green St. in Williamston.
Displaying expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired was reported at West Church St. near North Pearl St. in Williamston.
Displaying expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired and driving while license revoked was reported at Magnuson Hotel parking lot in Williamston.
Displaying expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired was reported at Washington St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked was reported at 8000 West Main St. Ext. in Williamston.
Dec. 5
Assault on a female was reported at 156 Warren Ct. in Williamston.
Display Fictitious registration plate and without having financial responsibility required by 20-313 was reported at U.S. 64 and Technology Blvd. in Williamston.
Dec. 6
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 619 West Main St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Nov. 30
Jimmy Wardell Lynch, 47, was charged with failure to appear.
Evan Pennell Staton, 33, was charged with failure to appear.
Dec. 1
Jamane Stewart Clegg, 34, was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
Dec. 2
David Earl Griffin, 56, was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
Diamond Nyshera Bullock, 19, was charged with simple assault.
Vickie Mobley, 54, was charged with simple assault.
Jyqwaille Joeron Williams, 18, was charged with no operators license.
Tiasia Collins, 23 was charged with failure to appear.
Gyquiel Savaughn James, 23, was charged with possession of scheduled II controlled substance, possession of scheduled VI controlled substance, destroy evidence relevant to a criminal offense, possession of a stolen firearm, discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, hit & run, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless & reckless.
Dec. 3
Tydrain Jaquan Huff, 19, was charged with displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired.
Jacquetta Lashia Vinson, 33, was charged with without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required.
David Rene Savary, 43, was charged with displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired.
Dec. 4
Esteban Andres Garcia, 21, was charged with displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired.
Tyreece Jaquan Rascoe, age unknown, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Keyveon Taiwan Anthony,19, was charged with displaying expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired.
Bradford L. Jett, 60, was charged with displaying expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired and driving while license revoked.
Kevin Thomas Howell, 44, was charged with displaying expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired.
Dec. 5
Autumn Laschelle Breland, 22, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Janie Pruitt Bell, 44, was charged with display fictitious registration number plate and without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by GS 20-313.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
No incidents were reported.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No arrests were reported.