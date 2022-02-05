While it’s been last three decades since buyers could purchase a Jeep Wagoneer, the living-large SUV is back for 2022. Available as a Grand Wagoneer and just a plain Wagoneer, the new model offers a nod to off-roading capabilities, but the main theme of this vehicle is plush luxury.
I got to spend a week test-driving the upper echelon of Wagoneers, the Grand Wagoneer. While not as large as a Suburban or Yukon, the Grand Wagoneer has a third row and is definitely competitive with those vehicles — as well as SUVs from luxury makers like Lexus, Lincoln and even Mercedes. I’m not joking.
If you’ve got a 30-year old Wagoneer in the garage, you’ll note this model is a whopping 30-inches longer than your antique model. Seating up to 8 passengers, the Grand Wagoneer features a truck body (from the Dodge Ram) underneath this yacht on wheels. This construction gives the Wagoneer an impressive towing capability — up to almost 10,000 pounds.
While this Jeep does offer a version of the maker’s legendary four-wheel drive system, the sheer size of the vehicle precludes it from going off the beaten path and traversing creeks and boulders. Grand Wagoneers come with a 6.4-liter V8 that pumps out 471 horsepower and 455-lb-feet of torque. Price-wise this vehicle is going to compete with large Lexus and Lincoln SUVs and the ride is comparable; on the road it’s smooth, refined and what you’d expect from an $80,000+ SUV. I was initially shocked at the price, but after riding in the Grand Wagoneer for a week, the price made sense. I couldn’t believe how close Jeep (a Jeep!) got to emulating the richness and elegance of a Lexus ride.
All models come with an 8-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive with low-range gearing.
Jeep is all about road stability and Wagoneers come with an adaptive air suspension system which adjusts for ride comfort, handling and ride height.
The Grand Wagoneer is available in 4 trims: Series I and II, Obsidian and Series III. I test drove a Series II. Starting price for a Series I is about $89,000 and a Series III starts at $101,000.
Jeep justifies these price points because the Grand Wagoneer is loaded with amenities that parlay this vehicle into luxury SUV territory. The Series I list of standard features is too long to list, but includes leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, navigation system, heated and ventilated massage seats, 12-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, heated second row captain seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pad, premium stereo system, and all the driver assistance/safety features.
My Series II model has everything on the I model, plus 22-inch wheels, upgraded leather upholstery, digital rearview mirror, traffic sign recognition and a suede headliner.
My test model added on a few optional things, most notably a $4,000 Premium Group package that augments the standard feature list with adjustable roof rails, ventilated rear seats, a front console cooler and a very nice McIntosh entertainment system with 23 (!) speakers.
Like I noted above, Jeep is positioning the Grand Wagoneer as a luxury vehicle — hence the starting price for my Grand Wagoneer Series II was $93,995 and came to $101,500 after extras.