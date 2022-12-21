Access to primary care is becoming increasingly hard to find, particularly in the kind of rural communities that dot North Carolina. This is being fueled by an ongoing shortage of primary care physicians that is sweeping the country.
According to the American Medical Association, the United States faces a projected physician shortage of anywhere between 37,800 and 124,000 doctors within the next 12 years. That specifically includes a shortage of 17,800 to 48,000 primary care physicians.
For rural North Carolina communities like the ones surrounding New Bern where I practice, the growing physician shortage is compounding an already dire lack of access to basic health care services. Despite the overwhelming demand, only roughly one in four North Carolina physicians in residency training go on into family medicine, which contributes to our shortage of primary care physicians. On top of that, insufficient broadband coverage makes telehealth a near impossibility for millions of North Carolinians.
On top of the stress that the patient care system already faces, rural primary care physicians and the patients we treat face an even bigger threat. Last month, Medicare released its final 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, which sadly includes a 4.5 percent across-the-board cut in payments to physicians who care for Medicare patients. Unless Congress acts before Jan. 1, this cut will go into effect — and the repercussions for both primary care physicians and patient access to care could be catastrophic.
As it is, rural physicians and practices are already facing challenges to meeting the needs of our state’s senior population, which has a much higher rate of chronic health care conditions. The costs associated with running a physician practice have only increased in recent years as the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with rising inflation, continue to take their toll.
The ability to take care of our patients is very important to us as rural physicians. These patients are our neighbors, friends, children’s teachers and coaches. We consider it a privilege to offer health care to those around us. Putting a financial strain on our ability to provide that care is very personal for me and my physician colleagues and not just another line item on a spreadsheet.
This troubling cut will exacerbate the access to care challenge that our rural citizens already face since physicians in those areas may be forced out of the profession or to compelled to relocate. This situation demands immediate action from our elected officials in Washington.
That is especially necessary given the trajectory that the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule has been on for the past couple of decades. According to an analysis of Medicare data by the AMA, physician payments in the Medicare system have declined by more than 20 percent from 2001 to 2021 when accounting for inflation.
Part of that is due to the fact that physicians are currently the only Medicare providers who lack annual updates that adjust for inflation. Next year, all other Medicare providers — including hospice facilities, inpatient and outpatient hospitals, and nursing centers — will see an upward payment adjustment to account for rising inflation.
Meanwhile, due to an ongoing statutory freeze, physicians working with Medicare won’t see any similar updates until 2026. Even then, payment updates will continue at a rate of 0.25%, far below inflation.
Congress must take action to prevent another devastating blow to physicians caring for Medicare patients, especially those providing rural primary care.
Dr. Jennifer A. Ratley is a family physician in New Bern.