Access to primary care is becoming increasingly hard to find, particularly in the kind of rural communities that dot North Carolina. This is being fueled by an ongoing shortage of primary care physicians that is sweeping the country.

According to the American Medical Association, the United States faces a projected physician shortage of anywhere between 37,800 and 124,000 doctors within the next 12 years. That specifically includes a shortage of 17,800 to 48,000 primary care physicians.

