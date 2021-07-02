MOYOCK — Jersey Mike’s recently donated $6,000 to the Currituck Education Foundation through its Annual Day of Giving campaign.
The Moyock-based restaurant held its Annual Day of Giving on March 30 and elected to award the proceeds to the Currituck Education Foundation.
The foundation plans to use the money to distribute grants to classroom teachers and school personnel in the Currituck County Schools.
“This generous donation will help us to give back to the Currituck Schools,” foundation Vice Chairman Josh Bass said. “The educational experience for many children will be greatly improved due to this gift.”
Bass and other foundation members thanked Hayman for selecting the foundation to be the recipient of its Annual Day of Giving fundraiser as well as the restaurant’s staff for their work.