jersey mike

Shaun Hayman, second from left, owner and operator of the Jersey Mike’s restaurant in Moyock, poses with a facsimile of the $6,000 check his company donated to the Currituck Education Foundation. Shown with Hayman are (l-r) Renee Dowdy, Josh Bass, Dorsey Harris, Iris Meekins and Sue Powers.

 Photo courtesy Currituck Education Foundation

MOYOCK — Jersey Mike’s recently donated $6,000 to the Currituck Education Foundation through its Annual Day of Giving campaign.

The Moyock-based restaurant held its Annual Day of Giving on March 30 and elected to award the proceeds to the Currituck Education Foundation.

The foundation plans to use the money to distribute grants to classroom teachers and school personnel in the Currituck County Schools.

“This generous donation will help us to give back to the Currituck Schools,” foundation Vice Chairman Josh Bass said. “The educational experience for many children will be greatly improved due to this gift.”

Bass and other foundation members thanked Hayman for selecting the foundation to be the recipient of its Annual Day of Giving fundraiser as well as the restaurant’s staff for their work.