You have probably seen the clips. Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown disrobed in the middle of a game, taking off his jersey, shoulder pads, and undershirt, while doing a bizarre dance. He left the field, and presumably the stadium. It was also his exit from the team, and maybe the end of his career.
Brown’s struggles with mental health issues reminded me of another NFL player whose physical abilities were so impressive, that he was given numerous chances to succeed. However, Joe Don Looney’s toughest opponent wasn’t on the field, it was in his own head.
By the time Joe Don got to the University of Oklahoma he had spent time at three other colleges. Despite making the All-America team, he would be kicked off the team for slugging a student assistant coach. That should have told you something.
“Have you considered his attitude?” They asked New York Giant owner Wellington Mara, after he drafted Looney number 1 in December, 1963. Mara said, “I have considered those shoulders, those legs, and those 224 pounds.” Looney was a physical specimen, 6’ 1”, 224, and ran the 100 yard dash in 9.8 seconds. He lifted 290 pounds in the military press, 450 in a squat. He drank a gallon of milk a day, and swallowed 20 different kinds of protein pills.
He lasted 28 days with the Giants. He punched and flailed at tackling dummies, he wouldn’t throw his used socks and underwear into the bin so marked, “because no sign is going to tell me what to do.” Practices bored him, and he preferred playing catch with a nine-year-old boy on the sideline. In scrimmages, he ran the ball wherever he wanted, saying,” Anyone can run where the holes are, a good football player makes his own holes.”
He was traded to the Baltimore Colts and became coach Don Shula’s problem. They said his attitude improved, and after a 58-yard touchdown run against the Chicago Bears, he came off the field in tears. He was drawing comparisons to Jim Brown, and was ready to blossom.
But there were off the field incidents. He assaulted the male member of a couple with whom he had a heated political argument, and then he jumped into the ring with pro wrestler Bruno Sammartino, thinking he was protecting the wrestler and stopping a riot.
Before the next season, he was traded to the Detroit Lions, and the stories came out about his strange behavior while with the Colts. There was the time he left a party carrying a blanket. “Where are you going?” asked a teammate. “I’m going to sleep in the cemetery, it’s nice and peaceful there.” Next morning the teammate asked him how it was. “I had a good talk with a guy about death down there,” Joe Don said.
One night, Shula asked one of his captains, Alex Hawkins to babysit Joe Don. “I watched him pace up and down the apartment,” Hawkins said. “I heard of his grand scheme to buy an island near New Guinea, buy a boat, get some girls and Texas buddies, and go down there and breed a new race. Joe eventually went to sleep. I didn’t dare close my eyes.”
Detroit coach Harry Gilmer thought he would build his running game around Looney, but it was not to be. There was a fight in the parking lot of the Golden Griddle Pancake House over a tab of $3.28. There were problems with his back, and then finally, Gilmer told Looney to bring a play into quarterback Milt Plum. “ Joe Don said. “ If you want a messenger, call Western Union.” That ended his career with Detroit. The next stop would be the Washington Redskins and head coach Otto Graham.
He would score a touchdown in his first game. “It was a twin-two-sweep-trap, that means as much to me as it does to you,” Looney said to a reporter. A salary squabble, and Joe Don was gone again. After a stint in the army when his reserve unit was called into active duty, he played briefly for one more team, the New Orleans Saints.
His after football life was as strange as his playing career. Looney met a guru, Swami Muktananda, Baba to his friends, and followed him to India. He worked as a common laborer tending to the swami’s elephant, and his weight went down to 150 pounds. He said he found inner peace through Siddha Meditation and Siddha Yoga.
In his early 40’s Looney was back in his home state of Texas. He had reconnected with his daughter, and built a house in Cathedral Mountain, a place he claimed had “mystic elements.” He was living somewhat as a survivalist, but had gotten into outdoor sports and was killed riding an old motorcycle on his way to a river rafting race in 1988. The cycle veered off the road and crashed throwing Looney 50 yards off the road, crushing his windpipe, the presumed cause of his death.
Joe Don Looney remains an enigma to pro football historians. His life and times stand as the classic “what if” story.