Graduation
What: John A. Holmes High School graduation
When: Friday, June 12 (time varies, but the ceremonies are scheduled for 7:55 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.)
Where: JAHHS Sports complex
Notes: Graduation ceremonies will be on Friday, June 12 at various times. Visit the website, bit.ly/JAH2020GROUPS , to see groups and times.
If there is inclement weather, graduation times may be delayed until later in the day or postponed until Saturday, June 13. Information concerning delays will be communicated through the senior remind.com, JAH school website, and JAH FaceBook page.
In order to follow state guidelines for social distancing, Seniors will be given 10 tickets for guests and four parking passes.