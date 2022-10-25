The U.S. Department of Education has started taking applications from former university students hoping to force taxpayers to pay off their loans. President Joe Biden’s loan-transfer diktat is one of the worst policies of modern times: hugely expensive, patently illegal, and grossly unfair to the millions of borrowers who worked hard and sacrificed much to pay off their debts.

I hope the policy is struck down in court. It richly deserves to be. Today, though, I wish to rebut an argument frequently made in its favor: that it will reduce the cost of higher education in America. No, it will increase the cost. That’s clearly one of its goals.