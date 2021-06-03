Johnny Gilbert, the voice of 'Jeopardy!', keeps going at 92

Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.