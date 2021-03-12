KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team lost two games to Johnson University (Tenn.) Wednesday at Johnson University.
Johnson won the first game 9-6 in seven innings and the second game 6-3 in seven innings.
MACU’s Jalyn Lee hit a home run, while Christian Moody Will Warren and Jeren Harrison each registered an RBI in the first game.
Hunter Ross led Johnson (5-10) in the first game with two doubles and three RBIs.
In the second game, Moody and Andrew Henri each had an RBI for MACU (5-10), while Johnson’s Will Varner and Timothy Howard had two RBIs each.