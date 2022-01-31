On Jan. 18, Travis Lamont Johnson III, 18, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Jan. 19
Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported via the internet in Greenville.
Jan. 20
Neglect was reported at 3365 Grey Farm Rd. in Jamesville.
An order for arrest was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 19805 N.C. 903 in Robersonville.
Jan. 21
Dead on arrival was reported at 1066 Flemming Circle in Jamesville.
Jan. 22
Simple assault was reported at 3775 Ed’s Grocery Rd. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 5477 Robersonville Products Rd. in Robersonville.
Jan. 23
Dead on arrival was reported at 346 North Main St. in Oak City.
Simple assault was reported at 8503 Prison Camp Rd. in Robersonville.
Property damage was reported at 114 East Main St. in Everetts.
Assault on a female was reported at 1188 James Bowen Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Jan. 18
Diane Daniels was charged with communicating threats.
Jan. 20
Jonathan Edgar Coppage was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and interfering with emergency communications.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Jan. 17
Breaking and entering was reported at 626 West Main St. in Williamston.
Assault or affray on EMT, ER Dr. or nurse was reported at 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Cutting, mutilating, defacing or otherwise injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals, injury to personal property and trespassing was reported at 1909 West Main St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at 210 Morris St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering and injury to personal property was reported at 130 Hatton St., Apt. 1 in Williamston.
Assault on a female and assault were reported at 236 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Jan. 18
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at LAAJ Barbershop, 120 Harrison St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offenses(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 120 Warren Court in Williamston.
Common law robbery, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and simple assault was reported at Warren Court parking lot in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at 914 West Main St. in Williamston.
Jan. 19
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction, driving while license revoked and displaying fictitious registration number plate was reported at Williamston Glass and Mirror Inc., 403 West Washington St. in Williamston.
Damage to property was reported at 209 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Family Dollar, 300 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at E.J. Hayes, 201 Andrews St. in Williamston.
Jan. 20
Driving while license revoked was reported at West Church Street near North MLK Drive in Williamston.
Cutting, mutilating, defacing or otherwise injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals was reported at 1294 Greenville Ave. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at 107 Elmwood Ave. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Magnuson Hotel. 101 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Disorderly conduct and resist, delay and obstruct was reported at Williamston Inn in Williamston.
Jan. 21
Larceny was reported at 102 Beech St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats, injury to personal property and leash law violation was reported at 115 North Haughton St. in Williamston.
Jan. 23
Assault on a female and injury to personal property was reported at 200 Slade St., Apt 32 in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Jan. 17
Angela Renee Bonds, 43, was charged with larceny by employee.
Ben Wallace Bowen, 53, was charged with assault on a female and trespassing.
Antony Jaron Faison, 35, was charged with assault on a female.
Jan. 18
Travis Lamont Johnson III, 18, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Shedrick Daneil Demery, 22, was charged with a warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Jan. 19
Christopher Calvin Purvis, 35, was charged with a warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction, driving while license revoked and displaying fictitious registration number plate.
Jan. 20
Diamond Tyrese Thomas, 25, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Jerry Alton Smith, 46, was charged with a warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Jan. 21
Luis Manuel Torres III, 40 was charged with disorderly conduct and resist, delay & obstruct.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
No incidents were reported.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings.
The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No arrests were reported.