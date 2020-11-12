An historic turnout of voters on Election Day sealed the deal for re-election bids for local politicos.
According to the unofficial results from NC Board of Elections, 77% of the county’s 9,763 registered voters – 7,506 people – cast their ballots. Of that total number of registered voters – 9.763 – there are 3,265 registered Democrats and 3,138 registered as Republicans, said Holly Hunter, director of the county’s Board of Elections.
Charles Woodard and Joe Hoffler, both Democrats, and Republican Kyle Jones, all of whom ran unopposed, won re-election to the county commission.
Jones, who captured 3,965 votes, thanked the voters.
“I’m grateful for Perquimans County’s vote of confidence,” he said. “For those people that voted for Charles or Joe, I applaud them for their choice, there really was no bad option here. I hope everyone in this county knows that our Board is unlike other legislative bodies in today’s political climate. We get along, we state our positions and we disagree regularly, but like Joe said about Charles one time during a discussion, ‘I know where [his] heart is.’ And that’s how we conduct ourselves, all six of us. I’m very grateful to continue serving alongside these folks.”
Hoffler, who garnered 957 votes, offered thanks to the voters and pledged to do his best to serve the county.
“I send a hearty thank you to the citizens of Perquimans County who made their voices heard, by voting in the past election,” Hoffler said. “Further, a sincere thanks to those who chose to retain me as one of Perquimans County Commissioners. I’ll continue to be very conscious of the fact that I’m working for you, the best interests of our county and all its residents. If you have an issue or information I need to hear, please feel free to contact me.”
Woodard, received 2,446 votes, was unable to be reached for comment.
Register of Deeds Jacqueline Frierson, a Democrat who ran unopposed, received 5,160 votes.
H. Wayne Hurdle, who ran unopposed for Perquimans Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor, received 6,243 votes. Clay Helms who ran unopposed for Minzies Creek Sanitary Creek Commissioner, received 25 votes.
For more election results, see the NC Board of Elections website at: https://er.ncsbe.gov/