Superior Judge J.C. Cole, of Hertford, told a crowd of about 100 people on Veterans Day that the things he learned in the U.S. Navy paved the way for who he is today.
He spoke at the annual Chowan County Veterans Day ceremony, hosted by American Legion Post 40, at the veteran’s memorial behind the Chowan County courthouse.
“That discipline, commitment and teamwork I learned served me well to this day,” he said. “Service is a life-shaping experience.”
Cole noted that it was up to the nation’s veterans to guide the country in these troubled times.
“There are two enemies of our nation, the current division between groups and COVID-19,” he said. “It is up to us veterans to step forward, turn the situation around and help close these divides.”
He urged those who have not served in the military to serve the community, by sharing their talents and passions with the rest of the world.
“My challenge to all of you is to do something,” he said. “To preserve our freedoms, we must put them into action by volunteering, voting and teaching our children what it really means to be Americans.”
Before closing his speech he quoted a poem by Ed Thelen:
“It is the veteran, not the preacher who has given us freedom of religion. It is the veteran, not the reporter who has given us freedom of the press. It is the veteran, not the poet who has given us freedom of speech. It is the veteran, not the campus organizer who has given us freedom to assemble. It is the veteran, not the lawyer who has given us the right to a fair trial. It is the veteran, not the politician who has given us the right to vote. It is the veteran who salutes the flag, who serves under the flag and whose coffin will be draped by the flag.”
As he spoke, two men –one carrying an American flag and another the Prisoners of War flag – marched on Court Street toward the waterfront. The wind unfurled the flags in a rather striking way as Cole spoke about our nation’s heroes.
The flag-bearers were Chowan Animal Hospital veterinarian, Dr. Chris Ford and Fallen soldier March President Jim Retzke. They were in the process of completing a 32-mile march, which served as a fundraiser to aid in providing service dogs for veterans, provide counseling and the development of veteran advocacy resources.
Post Commander Maureen Sobulefsky thanked all those who volunteered or attended. She especially thanked the Gates County Navy Sea Cadets, who were new volunteers, as well as the John A. Holmes High School JROTC program and the Webelos from Cub Scout Pack 164 and the Boy Scouts from Troop 164.
Frank Jones, deacon at St. Anne’s Catholic Church and a submarine veteran, gave the invocation and benediction. He, along with members of Post 40, were assisted by the Sea Cadets in placing wreaths at the memorial.
Rae Ohlert, a service-disabled veteran of the U.S. Navy, led the audience in song.
Her husband, retired Commander Ed Ohlert, also a veteran of the US Navy, wore his combat pilot’s jacket on the clear, sunny day. Many of the other veterans in attendance also wore hats, uniforms, etc., symbolizing their service at the ceremony.