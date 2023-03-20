RALEIGH — North Carolina officials believe another $677 million is required to fulfill a multi-year comprehensive remedial plan in the three-decade Leandro school funding lawsuit, while legislative leaders argue the figure should be $377 million.

On Friday, Superior Court Judge James Ammons reviewed calculations from the Office of State Budget and Management that arrived at the $677 million figure. He also had before him a brief filed Wednesday by legislative intervenors that explains why the court should shave $300 million from the total.