Last Friday, the news was filled with the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the young (only 43 years old) and brilliant actor who played my favorite Avenger, Black Panther.
On the same day, just as tragically though not as noticeably, we also lost an irreplaceable Southern writer: Julia Reed, who was only 60. Julia was the main reason why I took out a subscription to Garden & Gun Magazine. With her father Clarke Reed Sr. being a prominent businessman and Mississippi GOP State Chair, she grew up in a rarefied political environment. From her early days as an intern at Newsweek magazine, she quickly grew into a writer that combined sharp wit and reason, backgrounded by a generous dollop of Southern grace.
Her good friend and historian Jon Meacham (she is godmother to one of his children) noted this about her writing in the excelsior remembrance he wrote for Garden & Gun:
“Whether her subject was Scotch whiskey, the opossum, or the mad politics, mournful music, and out-of-the-way cafes and bars of the South, Julia unerringly found the universal in the particular. In a way, she was a foreign correspondent in her own land, filing dispatches about the sacred and the profane — and revealing, often subtly, the porous border between the two. The mark of a great journalist is the capacity to see what should be evident to everyone but which somehow isn’t — not until a keener eye and a sharper sensibility casts fresh light on what lies before us in plain sight, suddenly giving readers the fabled flash of recognition.”
It’s her political writing that I mourn today — touched deeply by M.F.K. Fisher and Eudora Welty. It’s a style of politics that I call “Southern front porch.” There’s wry humor on top. Underneath that, a layer of sharp, sardonic wit. And, at bottom, humane conviction.
Here’s a slice:
Julia recalled this from a New Year’s party at the home of Ben Bradlee, fabled editor of the Washington Post, and his wife, columnist Sally Quinn: “I walked in behind Alma and Colin Powell. So far, so good. Plenty of booze, and plenty of people drinking it. A delicious late supper of choucroute and mashed potatoes soaked it all up, and by midnight everybody was dancing. Lauren Bacall danced. Tom and Meredith Brokaw danced. We all danced, with the exception of Al Gore, who, at the stroke of midnight, was standing almost alone in the living room talking about the environment.”
Of course, Julia would write “choucroute” when I would, in my more pedestrian style, just say “pork and sauerkraut.” With her, you can hear lyrical echoes of her native Mississippi. You can hear a string quartet of joy, an iron sense of social and economic justice, a soupcon of melancholy, a bon vivant welcome, a groaning board conviviality, an insurmountable rhetoric, a standup comedy that did not slander nor slay, and a taproot of Presbyterian Christianity.
Yes. You hear a lot of good things — things that need said, things that are edifying, things that are necessary, but things that contribute to life. You hear, in her speech, the theme of “gift.”
That is the genius of Southern front porch politics.
In Julia Reed (and others of her genius), there is also a lot of what you do not hear. You don’t hear conspiracy theories. You don’t hear anything positive about QAnon or Antifa (which are two sides of the same coin). You don’t hear smug complaints about Fake News. You don’t hear the neanderthal ginning up of anger at the opposition. You don’t hear justifications for and rationalizations of violence in the street.
Julia did mention guns quite a lot in her voluminous writings, even in her books on cooking and hostessing. But these were the hunting rifles and shotguns of civil society, and an occasional gentleman’s pistol in the house.
It would never have occurred to her (or to anyone in the gracious tradition), to bring guns into politics, into American streets and rallies and stores where children are present. No self-respecting Southerner would permit himself to be seen in public with an AR-15. Those obscene things are for the battlefield, not for the civilized hunt.
In fact, the idea of aiding and abetting any side of public violence — whether arson and looting in the streets, or a three-mile-long paint-ball shooting and glass-throwing caravan ramming itself into Portland’s downtown — would be crude. And the notion that such cheerleading could come from high executive tweets would be unthinkable.
Shelby Foote once wrote to Walker Percy that the writer’s gift was to teach others how to see. Julia Reed helped us, over the years, to see many positive things: the table, libations, driving around in the Mississippi Delta with her friend Jessica Lange, out-of-the-way diners, and especially people — even politicians who might not be too keen on morals.
But good writers carry a burden. Their deeper sight forces them to see not so positive things. On that mystical Southern porch, amid the magnolias rustling in the jasmine-laden breeze of sultry summer nights, there is anxiety in the air. It is well known in the longview, that the whole idea of “conspiracy theory” is not just irrational nonsense. Grievance politics is not just people letting off steam.
There is peril in the wind. Conspiracy theories like Q and Antifa have a bad history. When political rallies start getting decorated with guns and torches, then strong man demagogues are sure to follow, and anonymous street-enforcers are not far behind. When anger is ginned up by social media posts and interminably-long speeches, scapegoats are set up like lightning rods to focus discontent onto the “usual suspects” (like Blacks, Jews, Catholics, and immigrants), and to distract the American Dorothy’s attention away from the humbug “man behind the curtain.”
Conspiracy theory has no place in polite conversation. Conspiracies advertise all the frillery of innuendo without any hard work of logic and fact. The very lack of proof and confirmation makes responding to Q and Antifa theory so exhausting. In logic class, we all learned that if a proposition is unprovable, it might also be just as irrefutable. It’s always QED in the conspiracy world. If you can’t refute it, it’s not polite.
These theories, from the right and from the left, are unbearably smug. They possess that insufferable look of knowing secrets about “how things really are.” They are cooked up in dank rooms where hundreds of little notecards, photos, and clippings are taped to the walls, connected by a dizzy array of multi-colored strands of yarn.
In reality, it is likely that “Q” (and his Antifa counterpart) is just a man-boy closeted away in his mummy’s Russian basement, pecking away on his keyboard, subsisting on a gourmet melange of Cheese Puffs and YooHoo (that is, if YooHoo is sold in Moscow).
I’m not as suave or elegant as Julia Reed. I use a cudgel where she would have used a rapier. Putin’s gang of cyber-thugs is definitely involved in the 2020 election, where the Russian presence on Facebook has increased by several hundred percent since March.
Besides COVID, we’re also locked in a plague of boorishness and violence.
So in these hard knock times, we need a Julia Reed way of talking.
We need to have the Southern porch gentle on our mind.
There is only one way to deal with conspiracy theory without becoming boorish (i.e., Q and anti-Q) ourselves:
We need to get back to front porch politics. You know, the summer night stuff of long conversation, story-telling and point-making whilst sipping from an old fashioned glass. A kind of gracious, temperate, drawling debate that depends more on wit and soul, and less on little boy secret codes and handshakes and neanderthal “Keep Out” signs scrawled on clubhouses.
We are examples of “not leaping to conclusions.” We say “show me” and wait upon evidence. We model the discipline of thinking patiently, hard and long. We stand up bravely for humane thought and humane action. We constantly resist the ugly irrationality of “grievance politics.”
“Lots of words have been written about home being where your heart, your love, your dog, your parakeet, whatever, is,” Julia Reed wrote in “South Toward Home.” “I get it—bricks and mortar don’t make a home and all that jazz … For me, home is where you find the touchstones of your life … And that’s the thing about touchstones: Unlike a house, you can take them with you.”
On the front porch in the Southern night, even politics can be talked about with grace.
Just as long as everyone remembers that they share the same home.