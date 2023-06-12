Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding due to gusty south to southwest
winds.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan and
Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water
above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads
and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns
near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Ann Richards, who was the 45th governor of Texas from 1991 to 1995, said, “If you think taking care of yourself is selfish, change your mind. If you don’t, you’re simply ducking your responsibilities.”
Not often do my quotations spill the beans quite as obviously as that one, if you change “yourself” to “your trumps.”