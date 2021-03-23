If there’s any patriotism left in America one wonders how much longer can we endure the shame and degradation our country is being subjected to by our present government.
Possibly, you may not have heard about the 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard Friedrich Karl Berger, who, when he learned he was being deported to Germany had this to say: “After 75 years, (in America) this is ridiculous I cannot believe it. I cannot understand how this can happen in a country like this. You’re forcing me out of my home.” This from a man who in his youth stood by and watched thousands go to their deaths and never uttered a word of protest.
At worst, speaking up may have cost him his life but most probably he would have been sent to the German army’s eastern front to fight the brutality of the cold and the Russian hordes. At least he would have shown some humanity.
But no, not this ingrate. He had no humanity. He had a good long healthy life beginning with his witnessing thousands going to the crematories.
Which brings me to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s testimony about the Benghazi affair.
When grilled about the Sept. 11, 2012, Benghazi attack that killed U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens, U.S. Foreign Service Officer Sean Smith and CIA contractors Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, Clinton had this to say: “Was it because of a protest or was it because of guys out for a walk one night and decided they’d go kill some Americans. What difference — at this point, what difference does it make?”
She dismissed the entire affair. I watched the whole sordid affair on TV and it was clear to me that her interrogators where frightened of her.
Anyways, get ready for the next round of insults because they say Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is readying herself to run against Kamala Harris. It’s also said it’s a plot hatched by the British Royal Family to have direct ties to the American government. Who knows? It’s as good as any conspiracy theory I’ve heard lately.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford