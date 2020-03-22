Massive scale-backs at North Carolina retailers and restaurants have contributed to a massive wave of unemployment claims.
More than 83,000 claims had been filed from Monday through early Saturday afternoon, compared to weekly filings of about 3,500 claims in recent months, said Larry Parker, a spokesman for the Division of Employment Security. COVID-19 was cited for the claims request in 85 percent of the cases, Parker said.
Gov. Roy Cooper has issued executive orders limiting assemblies of over 100 people and prohibiting restaurants and bars from offering dine-in options. State health officials are urging people to follow federal guidelines of avoiding crowds of 50 or more. Cooper said the movement restrictions, while necessary to blunt the intensity of the virus, would hurt restaurant workers.