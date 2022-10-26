...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The drugs and money confiscated from a car in Robersonville late last week, along with the Martin County Sheriff's Office K-9.
ROBERSONVILLE - A traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Missouri man on charges of trafficking cocaine.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Drew Robinson said deputies initiated a traffic stop at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on North Main Street in Robersonville.
The driver — later identified as 21-year-old Hugo Antonio Lopez-Carreon Jr. of Kansas City, Mo. — was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche.
During the course of the stop, the Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer was deployed and indicated the odor of controlled substances in the vehicle. A subsequent search led to the discovery of five kilograms of cocaine, which has a street value of approximately $125,000 was in the vehicle along with $36,600 in U.S. currency.
Lopez-Carreon Jr. was charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession and trafficking in cocaine by transportation. He was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $2,000,000 secured bond.
The Williamston Police Department aided in the investigation.