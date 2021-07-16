The Elizabeth City Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. recently met with Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein during their visit to Elizabeth City.
The fraternity also worshipped at Mount Lebanon AME Zion Church with Bishop Kenneth Monroe, Bishop Hope Ward of United Methodist Church, Presiding Elder Rev Fondella A Leigh, Presiding Elder Rev. Dr. Donald Jones and many other state and local dignitaries during the June 27 event.
Cooper and Stein were in Elizabeth City to worship at Mount Lebanon and also address the media about Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
“We know that this is a community that is hurting, that’s been through a tragedy,” Cooper told reporters. “It was wonderful to be here with people of faith, who came together to talk about finding a way forward. We know that we have to make changes in order to be able to make sure that we have racial equity, not only in our criminal justice system, but in our education, our economics, and our health care.”
Cooper said he wanted residents to know his administration is doing as much as it can to prevent shootings like Brown’s from happening again.
“We wanted to come today to hear from people, to worship with people and to make sure they knew that we were doing everything that we can to make the right kinds of changes in our laws, the right kind of changes in our training, so that we can avoid these kinds of incidents from happening again.”
After Cooper’s press conference, church members and protesters held a peaceful march to Perry Street and back to the church.