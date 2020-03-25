On March 21, country music singer Kenny Rogers died.
Four years and four days from that date, my father died.
Dad was a country boy, growing up as the oldest of five kids on three acres outside of Cicero, New York. As a child, he remembers our family having lots of acres which surrounded his home. Eventually the land was sold as the farmers in the family died off.
Kenny went on every road trip with us. He and my grandfather’s albums were played during Christmas. Like my grandfather’s house, we already had some music on at the house — usually a rotation of Kenny, Simon and Garfunkel and Jimmy Buffett.
I can still hear my dad’s rendition of “Lucille.” Sometimes, he wasn’t really singing, but doing it in such a way that made you laugh. It was a bit of a off-key singing, mixed with adding a little more country twang — something you’d have to hear to understand. You could definitely tell Dad was having fun.
With the social distancing going on nowadays, I would use a little of Dad’s levity and thoughtful insight.
For now, I’ll settle for a playlist of Kenny’s songs ... and remember.
In these times of social isolation, it’s easy to get caught up in the doom and gloom on the news and social media.
I am a volunteer with Team Red, White and Blue, a national organization that works with veterans. Recently I was “promoted” to help as a state coordinator for North Carolina.
I’ve been talking with our leaders throughout the state. All nonprofits are having to adjust how they meet, help others, etc. Team RWB primarily focused on social and athletic activities. During this pandemic, we’re going to do more virtual activities that our members can do online and community service things.
FiA Edenton has taken to doing its weekly workouts online by either posting a workout video or hosting conference calls so everyone can watch and participate.
It’s a tough time for everyone, but I think we’ll be stronger as a community when we get out of this crisis.
There are some great people across this nation, particularly here in North Carolina, who are helping others in need.
Elizabeth, who lives in Chowan County with her mother, called the paper to thank some people who recently helped her while her family attempts to stay healthy.
In particular, she wanted to give Blount’s Pharmacy, Food Lion and her neighbors, some praise for their recent help.
Jenny, a pharmacist at Blount’s, delivered medication to Elizabeth’s house recently. Elizabeth praised Blount’s entire staff, saying they treat their co-workers and their customers like family.
In a later call, Elizabeth pointed out that Blount’s delivered her needed medication several hours before the store closed. Another testiment on how the employees there go above and beyond the call of duty for their customers.
She also really appreciates Food Lion’s online ordering program, which allows her to order groceries and have them delivered to the car.
Recently, Elizabeth’s neighbors offered to start picking up her Food Lion order so she wouldn’t have to get her mom in and out of the car.
Little gestures like these can make a big difference as we adjust our routines.
I’d love to share more stories like this in the weeks ahead.
