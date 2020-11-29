When Kia decided to redesign their iconic Optima, they took a risk and decided to create an all-new vehicle and phase out the Optima. And today, we have the all-new 2021 K5.
The K5 is a very desirable sedan with a gorgeous exterior, upscale interior and offers a performance engine option for those who want their sportiness to go more than sheet-metal deep. While I wouldn’t attempt something like Kia shows off in their latest television advertisement — “The flat spin 360; often imagined, rarely attempted. Accomplished, just this once” the video voiceover says, as a Kia K5 is flung over a ramp at crazy angles by a driver with a race car suit and helmet on (Why?) — the K5 does offer a sporty sedan option for those shopping for a sedan with some style.
The K5 sedan has a starting price of just a few dollars more than the outgoing Optima at $24,500. There are two engine choices. The standard 1.6-liter turbocharged GDI four-cylinder engine powers out 180 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine is mated to an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission and uses Kia’s new continuously variable valve duration (CVVD) functionality. Kia says this is an industry firs and the technology results in a performance boost and improvement in efficiency thanks to independent control of the valve duration.
A 2.5-liter turbocharged GDI + MPI four-cylinder engine that pumps out 290 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft. of torque, is paired with the new 8-speed “wet” dual-clutch transmission. This engine is available on the GT version of the K5.
In total, buyers can choose from five trim levels: LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX and GT. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on LXS and GT-Line trims. All K5s have forward crash mitigation system, lane keeping assist and driver attention warning.
A basic LX comes with a long list of standard features that 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system.
I drove the LXS version and its list of standard features was impressive: Keyless entry with push-button start and remote ignition, 60/40-split folding rear seats with a center armrest, smartphone-based remote monitoring and control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen.
I was impressed with the K5 on the road. Though my LXS version only had the smaller 1.6-liter engine, it handled great on the road (in town and on the highway) and had a definite sporty feel to its road manners. Braking was solid, steering was precise and the tires stuck to the road well for a sturdy feel on extra curvy highway exits.
My LXS version of the K5 was impressively reasonably priced. At $25,500 it had no options added on, but I found the standard features plenty to give this car an upscale feel. Overall, I was won-over by the K5 and think it will give competing vehicles like Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Mazda 6 a run for their money.