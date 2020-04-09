Kids' Corner
This week’s puzzle comes from Kim Ullom, who works at White Oak Elementary School. She and her daughter, Laura Ullom, are photographers who help record life and share special events in Chowan County. Kim took these photos at the Cupola House garden and a few other spots in Edenton. Can you tell which flowers they are? The answer appears on the bottom of the page.
Nicole Layton
