When he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 Martin Luther King Jr used powerful words that remain meaningful in today’s context:
“Violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral. I am not unmindful of the fact that violence often brings about momentary results. Nations have frequently won their independence in battle. But in spite of temporary victories violence never brings permanent peace. It solves no social problem: it merely creates new and more complicated ones.
“Violence is impractical because it is a descending spiral ending in destruction for all. It is immoral because it seeks to humiliate the opponent rather than win his understanding: it seeks to annihilate rather than convert.
“Violence is immoral because it thrives on hatred rather than love. It destroys community and makes brotherhood impossible.
“Violence ends up defeating itself. It creates bitterness in the survivors and brutality in the destroyers.
“Non-violence is a powerful and just weapon. Indeed, it is a weapon unique in history, which cuts without wounding and ennobles the man who wields it. I believe in non-violence because I think it is the only way to reestablish a broken community.”
In a civilized society violence and use of force — by police or protestors — are acceptable only to protect our freedoms.
JOHN SAMS
Edenton