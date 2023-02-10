...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO
3 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight Saturday night to 3 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Kittrell man gets nearly 16 years for bank robbery
A Kittrell man who pleaded guilty to charges connected to two armed bank robberies in 2019 has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison.
Stanley Kearney Jr., 27, of Kittrell was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Wilmington for charges related to bank robberies in Raleigh and Greenville, a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District states.
According to court records, four armed men robbed the SunTrust bank at 7320 Creedmoor Road of $11,578 on Dec. 6, 2019. Witnesses saw the men leave in a white Hyundai Elantra. Weeks later, on Dec. 30, 2019, the Branch Bank & Trust at 2475 Stantonsurg Road, Greenville, was also robbed at gunpoint by three men who fled in a white Hyundia Elentara. The robbers made off with $72,853.
Kearney was stopped on Jan. 10, 2020, for unrelated traffic violations and attempted to flee from law enforcement. He would later admit to committing the SunTrust and BB&T bank robberies.