On Aug. 7, 1900, Kitty Hawk postmaster William J. “Bill” Tate opened a letter from an unknown Dayton, Ohio, native inquiring about a suitable spot to conduct flight experiments. Tate responded to Wilbur Wright’s letter, and thus began the groundwork for Kitty Hawk as the birthplace of aviation.
Wright arrived unannounced at Tate’s Kitty Hawk home on Sept. 13, 1900. The Tate family provided him room and board, and Wright borrowed Addie Tate’s sewing machine to construct wing cloth for his experimental glider.
Orville Wright later joined his brother, and glider flight experiments began on nearby Kill Devil Hill. Bill Tate was fascinated with the Wrights’ glider experiments, and was frequently on hand to aid in any way he could. In Tate the Wright brothers had found their first disciple in the cause of manned flight.
The brothers’ activities were a source of interest and amusement to the few families living in and around Kitty Hawk. The Outer Banks, at the turn of the 20th century, was a sparsely populated strip of sand, where inhabitants lived simple lives based on fishing and farming.
The Wrights received much-needed help from the locals, especially the surfmen who manned the Kitty Hawk life-saving station. The surfmen provided muscle in lifting the glider into place before each attempted flight.
Bill Tate’s nephew, 11-year-old Tom Tate, offered his 70-pound body to be strapped to the glider, providing human ballast in tethered flights. Thus, he was the second person to fly a Wright glider.
Secrecy was important to the Wright brothers. There was much competition to be the first to achieve manned flight, and it was vital that the Wrights’ methods were kept from the press. In this isolated place, the Wrights found the discretion they needed. The locals respected and protected their need for privacy.
Wilbur and Orville Wright returned to Dayton in October 1900, pleased with their experiments. They left behind their battered glider, whose cotton sateen wing cloth Addie Tate used to make dresses for her daughters Lena and Irene.
The Wrights continued their flight experiments on the sands of Kitty Hawk for another two years, with invaluable help from the locals. When their motored flying machine took to the air on Dec. 17, 1903, surfman John T. Daniels manned the camera to capture the iconic photograph of the flyer lifting off the ground, with Wilbur running alongside. This was the one and only time Daniels ever used a camera, yet this timeless image endures.
Ironically, Bill Tate was in Elizabeth City buying supplies when the Wrights achieved their dream of flight. Tate was disappointed to miss the historic event he had so longed for, yet he remained the Wright brothers’ biggest advocate.
In the years following the Wrights’ success, Bill Tate became the self-appointed spokesman and keeper of the flame for the Wright brothers’ legacy. Tate gloried in the fact that Wilbur Wright had assembled his first glider in Tate’s own front yard, and he worked tirelessly to promote the Wrights as first flight pioneers and Kitty Hawk as the site of the first successful flight of a manned flying machine.
In an interesting footnote, Bill and Addie Tate’s daughter Irene grew up to become a pilot. She set a record as the first woman to fly round-trip between New York and Miami. Irene Tate Severn will be featured in the Museum of the Albemarle’s upcoming exhibit, “Women Breaking Barriers.”