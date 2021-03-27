Former John A. Holmes High School student-athlete Kneciya Tripp helped NC Wesleyan women's basketball team achieve a regular season record of 15-1 and win the USA South Athletic Conference tournament championship.
During the 2020-21 season, the NC Wesleyan women's basketball team was undefeated in conference play, losing only to NC Central, a Division I team. Wesleyan is Division III. Among the highlights of the season was defeating University of North Carolina-Greensboro, a Division I team.
Tripp, who averaged 4 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game was named to the USA South All-Sportsmanship Team.
During the 2019-20 season, Tripp appeared in 25 games and had a total of 109 points and 219 rebounds to go along with 10 assists and 27 steals. She received the team's Hustle Award.
During the 2018-19 season, Tripp appeared in 15 games and had a total of 19 points and 40 rebounds on the year.
In the 2017-18 season, she appeared in 11 games and had a total of 11 points and 21 rebounds.
The 5-feet 7-inch forward is the daughter of Torrance Tripp and Kimberly McClain. She is a senior at Wesleyan majoring in criminal justice.
During her time at John A. Holmes, Tripp earned 11 letters as a student-athlete who played volleyball, basketball and track and field.