The Currituck Knights moved to 2-4 on the season with a 61-53 at-home loss to Hertford County (3-1), Tuesday.
According to MaxPreps.com, leading the Knights in scoring were senior Tanner Dowdey, 14 points; sophomore Luke Morgan, 10 points and senior Carmillo Burton, 8 points.
Currituck will host the 4-2 Camden Bruins in another Northeastern Coastal match, Friday night.
In Edenton, the Holmes High Aces (1-3) fell 67-62 to Northeastern Coastal rival Manteo (5-1), Tuesday. Manteo’s Kenyen Conti led his team with 22 points.
Up next for the Aces is a road trip to Northeastern High (0-0), Friday.
In Hertford, Tuesday night, the Perquimans Pirates (3-2) won 62-29 over Four Rivers 1A rival South Creek (4-1). Leading the Pirates were Kameron Hall with 16 points and Nasir Parker with 15, according to MaxPreps.com.
Up next, Perquimans travels Friday to Tarboro to face conference opponent North East Carolina Prep.
In other upcoming games, Northeastern’s Lady Eagles (3-1) will host Northampton County in tournament play on Monday, Dec. 27. That game is set to tip off at 4 p.m.
Pasquotank High’s boys (2-1) and girls (0-4) will both be on the road Friday night taking on their Hertford County counterparts.
Camden’s Lady Bruins (3-2) will host Southwest Edgecombe (1-3) in tournament play on Monday, Dec. 20.
Edenton’s Lady Aces (1-3) were scheduled to visit Perquimans (6-0) Thursday.
Currituck’s Lady Knights (3-3) were scheduled to host Perquimans, Wednesday night.